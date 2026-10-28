Karisma Kapoor at 52 brings regal elegance to red carpet in brocade gold ensemble by Aikeyah
Karisma Kapoor wore a handcrafted gold skirt-and-blouse set by Aikeyah. The brocade-inspired ensemble featured floral motifs, paired with gold accessories.
Karisma Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended the 25th Elle Style Awards in Mumbai last night, October 27. Before attending the awards, the actor was seen at a store launch event, where she arrived with filmmaker Karan Johar. For both occasions, the 52-year-old star wore a regal gold skirt-and-blouse set that showcased Indian craftsmanship. Let's decode her look:
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Serving gold and bling
Karisma Kapoor is the OG beauty girl. The blueprint of fashion who inspires a generation with her on-screen and personal style. For her appearances at the different events on Tuesday, the actor served gold and bling with class and regal elegance. She wore a handcrafted gold two-piece set from the shelves of the womenswear label Aikeyah. It is from their collection Bazaar, showcased during Lakme Fashion Week.
Karisma's outfit features a peplum silhouette-inspired blouse, a split Mandarin collar, front button closures, a figure-defining fit, short cap sleeves, a slit on the front, and a knee-length hem.
She wore the blouse with a matching gold skirt featuring an A-line silhouette and a structured fall. During the store launch event, Lolo opted for a knee-length version of the skirt, and for the Elle Beauty Awards she switched to a maxi-length version.
The brand's signature floral motifs take on a brocade-like depth in the ensemble, allowing the bold texture to become the ornament itself. It lends an old-world richness to a decidedly contemporary silhouette, making Karisma one of last night's best-dressed celebs.
The styling
Karisma wore the structured silhouette with a matching brocade, rose-embroidered top-handle mini bag. For the accessories, she paired the skirt-and-blouse set with gold heels, gold hoop earrings, and a stack of statement cocktail rings. For her hair, she tied her tresses into a twisted, braided top knot, slicked back and centre-parted for a clean look.
Lastly, for the makeup, Karisma and her stylist chose darkened brows, subtle brown eyeshadow, smudged black eyeliner, a light coating of mascara on the lashes, a light dusting of rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, a glossy rouge lip shade, and soft contouring.
On the work front
Karisma Kapoor made her OTT comeback with Murder Mubarak (2024), directed by Homi Adajania, in which she portrayed the eccentric Shehnaz Noorani. She is also set to headline Brown (2026), a neo-noir psychological crime thriller series, in which she plays Rita Brown, a troubled Kolkata police detective navigating personal challenges while investigating complex crimes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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