Ananya Panday serves head-turning backless moment in chic Chanel dress with statement jewellery for awards night

Ananya Panday and Chanel are a match made in fashion heaven. The actor, who is Chanel's first-ever brand ambassador from India, wore a backless dress from the French luxury fashion label's Fall 2026 collection to attend the Elle Style Awards in Mumbai. Let's decode her look:

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A Chanel moment Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Ananya Panday has served several incredible style moments on the red carpet. From chic couture creations to luxurious basics, the actor and her stylist are creating the perfect lookbook for Gen Z to draw inspiration from, including this latest black-dress moment for an awards show.

The Chanel Fall 2026 black mini dress is a great choice for the festive season. If you are bored of traditional looks and are attending a Diwali or Halloween bash with your friends, this ensemble could be a great inspiration for your next IT-girl look. The ensemble was also worn by Nicole Kidman for an event.