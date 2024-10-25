Olivia Munn proudly shows her mastectomy scars in Skims campaign: 'I was done being insecure'

Olivia Munn is the face of Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims' new campaign, released in the last week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The pictures show Olivia dressed in various shapewear and lingerie from the brand. In one of the pictures, she proudly showed her mastectomy scars as she fights against breast cancer. Olivia Munn shows her mastectomy scars in new Skims campaign.

Olivia Munn is tired of hiding her mastectomy scars

Olivia, who announced her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, shared pictures from the photoshoot. The actor said that she was done hiding her mastectomy scars and wanted to show them as they prove how hard she fought. Sharing the photos, Olivia wrote, “In the middle of this latest @SKIMS campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought.”

Olivia added in her post that she hoped the pictures would help women who are 'self-conscious about their scars' and feel the love she is sending them. "It’s really meaningful to be part of an initiative that supports research and helps countless individuals impacted by breast cancer," she added.

‘When I look at my scars...’

In a clip shared by Skims, Olivia talked about her journey and the phrase that touched her during her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. The actor said, “Someone said this phrase to me, and it meant a lot, and it touched me - 'When it comes to breast cancer, they say they welcome to the worst club with the best members.' When I look at the scars and how my breasts look different or how clothes fit differently on me, I just feel a lot of gratitude.”

Vanessa Beecroft took Olivia Munn's pictures. Launched in the final week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as a partnership with the Susan G Komen organization, the campaign encourages women to pursue early screenings, according to a press release.

In a statement released by Skims, Olivia said, "This cause is deeply personal to me, and I'm proud to help drive awareness and conversation around it. Skims' commitment to empowerment and community aligns perfectly with the message of this campaign, which is all about confidence, comfort, and feeling your best self. That's exactly how I felt shooting this."