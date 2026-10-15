One kurta, 5 festive looks: How I style the same outfit differently to create a new vibe every time

Festive dressing does not always mean buying a new outfit for every celebration. Sometimes, the most versatile piece in your wardrobe is a kurta you already own. With the right bottoms, jewellery, dupatta and footwear, the same kurta can look completely different at a family puja, a Diwali dinner, a festive office party or a get-together with friends.

One kurta, 5 festive looks: How I style the same outfit differently (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

I like the idea of repeating outfits because it encourages me to look at my wardrobe differently. A kurta that I usually wear with straight pants can take on a more dressed-up feel with a flowing skirt. The same piece can also look contemporary with trousers, playful with contrasting accessories or more traditional with an embellished dupatta.

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The secret is to change the styling rather than the entire outfit. Here are five ways I would style the same kurta for different festive occasions.

1. The classic festive look: Pair it with a matching or contrasting bottom

The easiest way to make a kurta look festive is to pair it with a well-fitted bottom. Straight pants, cigarette trousers or a matching salwar create a coordinated silhouette without requiring too much effort.

If your kurta is heavily embroidered or printed, I would choose plain bottoms in a complementary colour. For a solid kurta, contrasting trousers can make the outfit more interesting. For instance, a deep pink kurta with ivory pants or a jewel-toned kurta with a neutral bottom can work well for a family gathering or a daytime puja.

I would finish the look with jhumkas, a delicate bracelet and embroidered juttis or embellished flats. If the kurta already has a detailed neckline, I would skip a heavy necklace and let the earrings do the work.

Best for: Family gatherings, pujas and daytime festive celebrations.

2. The fusion look: Style your kurta with a flowing skirt

A kurta does not always have to be worn with trousers. Pairing it with a flowing skirt is one of my favourite ways to give a familiar ethnic piece a fresh look.

A short or waist-length kurta can work particularly well with a flared skirt, while a longer kurta may pair better with a relatively streamlined skirt, depending on its cut and volume. You can choose a plain skirt for a printed kurta or experiment with contrasting colours and textures if both pieces are relatively simple.

For accessories, I would reach for statement earrings, a few bangles and a pair of heeled sandals or embellished flats. A small potli bag can complete the festive look without making it feel overly traditional.

If the kurta has side slits, the skirt can also create a layered silhouette that feels different from a conventional kurta set. The key is to make sure the proportions work together and that the skirt is comfortable enough to move around in.

Best for: Diwali parties, festive dinners and celebrations where you want to dress up without buying a new ethnic set.

3. The contemporary look: Add tailored trousers and a structured bag

If you prefer understated outfits, try styling your kurta with tailored trousers instead of conventional ethnic bottoms. This small change can make the same piece feel sharper and more contemporary.

I would pair a straight-cut or slightly structured kurta with cigarette pants, ankle-length trousers or wide-leg pants, depending on its length and silhouette. Neutral trousers can balance a colourful kurta, while a tonal combination can make the outfit look polished.

Accessories make a difference here. Instead of traditional jhumkas and a potli, I would consider sculptural earrings, a sleek bracelet, a structured handbag and pointed flats or block heels. You can still introduce festive details through metallic footwear or a statement ring.

This look is particularly useful if you are heading straight from work to a festive event. It feels dressed up without requiring an elaborate outfit change.

Best for: Office celebrations, work dinners and smart-casual festive events.

4. The statement look: Add a dupatta and festive jewellery

Sometimes, the kurta itself does not need to change at all. A statement dupatta can make a simple outfit feel occasion-ready almost instantly.

I would choose an embroidered, zari-work, mirror-work or richly coloured dupatta, depending on the kurta. If the outfit is plain, a contrasting dupatta can become the focal point. If the kurta already has prints or embellishments, I would choose a dupatta that complements its details instead of competing with them.

How you drape it also changes the look. Wearing it over both shoulders creates a more traditional silhouette, while draping it over one shoulder can feel relaxed and modern. You can also secure it neatly at one shoulder if you want to keep your hands free during a gathering.

For jewellery, I would choose one main feature: statement earrings, a bold necklace or a stack of bangles. Wearing all three with an elaborate dupatta can make the outfit feel busy.

Best for: Family dinners, festive pujas and occasions when you want a more dressed-up ethnic look.

5. The party-ready look: Change the jewellery, footwear and bag

For the fifth look, I would keep the kurta and bottom unchanged and focus entirely on the accessories. It is an easy way to take an outfit you have already worn during the day into an evening celebration.

Swap everyday flats for metallic heels, embellished sandals or dressy juttis. Replace a large everyday tote with a compact clutch or potli bag. You could also switch from delicate studs to statement earrings or add a chunky silver cuff, depending on the neckline and sleeves.

If the kurta is simple, this is the moment to experiment with bolder accessories. Silver jewellery can add a contemporary touch, while gold-toned pieces can complement warm colours and traditional embroidery. You can even mix metal finishes if the designs work together.

I would keep the makeup and hairstyle in line with the overall outfit. A sleek bun, soft waves or a defined lip can help create a more evening-appropriate look without requiring an entirely different wardrobe.

Best for: Evening Diwali parties, festive get-togethers and last-minute plans.

How to make one kurta work harder this festive season

The best kurta for this experiment is one that is comfortable, versatile and easy to style. Solid colours, subtle prints and uncomplicated silhouettes usually offer more room to experiment, although an embroidered or statement kurta can work just as well if you keep the rest of the outfit balanced.

Before buying anything new, look at the bottoms, dupattas, jewellery and bags you already own. You may find that a familiar kurta works with more pieces than you initially thought.

Here are a few simple styling principles I would follow:

Change the silhouette: Switch straight pants for a flowing skirt or tailored trousers.

Use colour strategically: Try contrasting bottoms or a dupatta in a complementary shade.

Choose one focal point: Let statement jewellery, an embellished dupatta or standout footwear take centre stage.

Dress for the occasion: Keep daytime puja looks comfortable and consider bolder accessories for evening celebrations.

Repeat without hesitation: Rewearing an outfit is practical, and thoughtful styling can make it feel new again.

Ultimately, festive dressing is not about how many outfits you own. It is about how creatively you use the pieces already in your wardrobe. One kurta can create five distinct looks with a few thoughtful changes, helping you celebrate in style without shopping for an entirely new outfit every time.

Kurtas for women:

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Kurta styling tips: FAQs How can I style one kurta in different ways for festive occasions? I would pair the same kurta with straight pants, a flowing skirt or tailored trousers, then change the dupatta, jewellery, footwear and bag to create distinct festive looks.

How can I style a kurta for an evening Diwali party? I would switch everyday flats for metallic heels or embellished sandals, carry a clutch instead of a large bag and add statement jewellery. These small changes can make the same kurta feel party-ready.

Can I wear a kurta with a skirt for a festive celebration? Yes. I would pair a short or waist-length kurta with a flared skirt for a fusion look. For longer kurtas, I would consider the cut and volume of the skirt to ensure the proportions work well together.

How can I make a simple kurta look festive? I like adding an embroidered dupatta, statement earrings, stacked bangles or embellished footwear. Choosing one standout element helps elevate a simple kurta without making the outfit look overdone.

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