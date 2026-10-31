Priyanka Chopra hosts Diwali party at Los Angeles home in burgundy-and-gold strapless gown that merges Indian craft with Hollywood glamour

When Priyanka Chopra hosts, she does not simply throw a party. She stages a moment. On October 30, the actor hosted a Diwali celebration at her Los Angeles home – alongside her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas – in a look that brought Indian heritage into a Hollywood silhouette. Also read | Khushi Kapoor blends modern glamour and traditional craftsmanship in purple embellished Diwali look

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Nick, in a cream-and-white embroidered kurta set, played the perfect foil. The guest list was equally curated: model Winnie Harlow, singer Rhea Raj, YouTuber Lilly Singh and others gathered for an evening of dhol beats and warm, unabashed glamour. But the centre of gravity was Priyanka herself.

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She wore strapless gown in deep burgundy and gold

{{^usCountry}} Priyanka's gown was fitted through the bodice and embroidered with zardozi, beadwork and gold thread in a dense, almost architectural pattern. The corset construction in an off-the-shoulder line highlighted the actor's collarbone and shoulders, while fine beaded tassels at the bust caught the light in motion. A thin drape across the neckline offered a subtle nod to the dupatta, reinterpreted for a modern festive silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka's gown was fitted through the bodice and embroidered with zardozi, beadwork and gold thread in a dense, almost architectural pattern. The corset construction in an off-the-shoulder line highlighted the actor's collarbone and shoulders, while fine beaded tassels at the bust caught the light in motion. A thin drape across the neckline offered a subtle nod to the dupatta, reinterpreted for a modern festive silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka resisted the urge to over-accessorise. She wore her hair in a sleek low bun, wrapped with a fresh white gajra, the jasmine garland providing a soft contrast to the gown's heavy embellishments. A tiny kundan maang tika rested on her centre part, paired with stacked bracelets. Makeup was tonal: a berry lip to echo the gown's burgundy, warm-highlighted cheekbones, and defined, smoky eyes. It was traditional Indian craft, executed with the discipline of couture.

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What to take from it

Want to bring some of Priyanka's show-stopping energy into your own festive wardrobe? Here are the key takeaways from her look:

1. Pair heritage craft with modern construction. You do not need to choose between a lehenga and a gown. Seek out silhouettes with structure — corset bodices, off-the-shoulder cuts, tailored co-ords —made in hand-embroidered fabrics like zardozi or sequined brocade.

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2. Commit to jewel tones. While pastels dominate fusion wear, deep burgundy, ruby, and emerald with gold remain the most authoritative palette for festive evening wear. They photograph with richness and carry an inherent sense of occasion.

3. Let flowers function as jewellery. A gajra around a low bun adds texture, fragrance and desi aesthetic in a way no metal can replicate. It is an unfussy gesture that elevates even the most formal gown.

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4. Use one traditional focal point. With a strong silhouette, keep the neckline minimal and let a single piece — in Priyanka's case, a maang tika — frame the face. It anchors a contemporary look in tradition without overwhelming it.