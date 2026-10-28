Rahul Khanna wears sheer vest with classic black suit, proves sensual evening wear isn't just reserved for women

Why should women have all the fun when it comes to daring red carpet style? Actor Rahul Khanna is all about pushing boundaries, and with his new look, he's proving that sheer belongs in everyone’s wardrobe. Taking to Instagram on October 28 to share photos from a Jo Malone London event, Rahul turned heads by putting a risky, high-fashion spin on classic eveningwear. Also read | Fashion doesn’t interest me, style does: Rahul Khanna

Deconstructing Rahul Khanna's look

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Rahul balanced classic tailoring with sensual style – he wore a sleek, open-front black suit courtesy of Indian menswear label Tisa Studio. The blazer featured a lapel-free design that let the inner layer shine, paired seamlessly with relaxed, wide-leg trousers for an elongated silhouette.

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Underneath the structured suit, Rahul Khanna ditched the traditional shirt for a sheer, crew-neck mesh vest by the label Rosani. The top featured prominent panel seams running down the torso, adding style to the thin, see-through fabric. He completed the ensemble with classic black formal shoes, a side-parted hairstyle, and zero heavy accessories — allowing the sharp contrast between his suit and top to take centre stage. Also read | Barely there, all chic: Sheer fits are turning up the heat

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What men can learn from the actor's style

{{^usCountry}} Pairing a body-revealing piece like a sheer top with tailored, oversized jacket layers keeps the look refined rather than overexposed. Keeping the entire outfit tonal — strictly in rich black shades — softens the sheer fabric's boldness and maintains a polished aesthetic. The structured panelling on Rahul's Rosani vest gives the sheer top an intentional, tailored look rather than making it appear flimsy. How to recreate the look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pairing a body-revealing piece like a sheer top with tailored, oversized jacket layers keeps the look refined rather than overexposed. Keeping the entire outfit tonal — strictly in rich black shades — softens the sheer fabric's boldness and maintains a polished aesthetic. The structured panelling on Rahul's Rosani vest gives the sheer top an intentional, tailored look rather than making it appear flimsy. How to recreate the look {{/usCountry}}

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If you want to pull off this bold trend without feeling over-the-top, here is how to recreate it step-by-step:

⦿ Step 1: Pick the right sheer layer

Find a black mesh, tulle, or organza crew-neck shirt with visible stitching or linear panel details to mirror the Rosani top’s structure.

⦿ Step 2: Layer with a collarless blazer

Opt for an unbuttoned, open-front jacket or lapel-less cardigan. The lack of heavy lapels creates a clean line around your neck and frames the sheer details underneath.

⦿ Step 3: Wear high-waisted wide-leg pants

Match the top with relaxed-fit, high-rise trousers. Tucking a sheer layer into high-waisted bottoms maintains sharp proportions while anchoring the look.

⦿ Step 4: Keep accessories minimal

Skip chunky neck chains or ties; let the contrast between structured tailoring and skin texture be your main statement piece.

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