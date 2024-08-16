From Beyoncé to Priyanka Chopra: A sheer style guide

This season, the sheer trend has seen a sweet revival with various celebrities from Beyoncé to Priyanka Chopra trying out different looks for different occasions. Summer’s theme for transparency has been established in the fashion scene after the Spring-Summer 2024 shows with fashion houses like Coperni, Christian Dior, Tom Ford, Mugler, Givenchy, Isabel Marant and Dolce & Gabbana featuring sheer clothes in their collections on the runway. Beyoncé and Priyanka Chopra (with Nick Jonas) in sheer clothes.

Sheer fabrics are extremely versatile in terms of styling and carrying. With them being transparent, it follows a sweet blend of artistic expression and the human body to elevate its simplicity. However, sheer fashion has been around for ages since the 70s when it first came into the mainstream light with celebrities like David Bowie challenging the societal norms of masculinity. It resurged again in the 90s taking a grungier turn featuring in designer Alexander McQueen’s collections and taking centre stage in multiple TV shows like Friends. As the show proceeded, Rachel Green’s character was seen rocking the trend quite often.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a white sheer tube dress.

Today, sheer is more than just a fabric, it is a celebration of exposed skin while maintaining elegance. It holds historical significance in the fashion industry while having a major impact on society. Having a balanced look while carrying sheer clothes can sometimes be a challenging task to uphold without them being too revealing. Layering is always a good option to indulge in to get the desired look. Angad Singh, a designer shares his insights on achieving the perfect balance while styling sheer clothes for everyday wear. “A sheer dupatta draped over a richly embroidered blouse or a lehenga can add a layer of elegance without compromising modesty. Long, sheer capes worn over traditional lehengas create a beautiful balance, allowing the intricate details of the outfit to shine through while maintaining a sophisticated look. The key is to layer sheer fabrics thoughtfully, so they add dimension and grace without overshadowing the base garment,” he remarks.

Sheer fabrics enhance the overall look of any ensemble, however, it is necessary to understand what works for every body type and shape. The goal is to use sheer elements to accentuate the best features while ensuring that the overall look remains elegant and refined. For an hourglass figure, a sheer saree with a well-fitted blouse can highlight the waist beautifully. Pear-shaped bodies can be balanced by pairing sheer dupattas with darker or more structured bottoms, drawing attention upward. For apple-shaped figures, it is often recommended to use sheer capes or jackets that add length and shift the focus away from the midsection. Sahib Singh, a designer says, “Use bold patterns to define the waist or flowy sheers for a soft silhouette. Investing in cutwork sheer garments and layering can adapt to different body shapes as well, ensuring a flattering fit.”

Hilary Duff in a white sheer dress.

Prreeti Jaiin, a designer shares tips on accessorising your sheer look, “If you’re going for a layered sheer look, a stylish scarf or a chic shawl can provide an elegant finishing touch while offering additional coverage. By choosing the right accessories, you can elevate sheer designs to create a look that’s both fashionable and sophisticated,” she adds.

The use of sheer clothes empowers simplistic style and design and the right accessories can further updo the look, exploring a contemporary and elegant look. Keeping the accessories to a minimum to let the sheer outfit take centre stage, delicate jewellery like statement chains or chokers work well and procure a balanced look. “Opt for thin necklaces, small stud earrings, and dainty bracelets. A statement belt can add structure, while refined, sleek footwear completes the look. Avoid bulky or overly flashy pieces to preserve the garment’s sophisticated and airy appeal,” shares Dr Alka Nishar, a designer.