Rashmika Mandanna at Swarovski Diwali bash shines in a crystal-embellished saree gown by Amit Aggarwal

Taking a break from the promotions of her upcoming historical drama film, Ranabaali, Rashmika Mandanna attended a Diwali bash hosted by jewellery label Swarovski. The actor brought festive glamour and sparkling elegance to the celebrations with her elegant saree-gown look.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor wears red Bandhani suit by Arpita Mehta as Saif Ali Khan opts for regal black for The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

What Rashmika Mandanna wore to Swarovski Diwali bash

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Rashmika Mandanna, the India brand ambassador for Swarovski, wore a deep midnight-blue saree by designer Amit Aggarwal to attend the jewellery label's Diwali bash. The event was also attended by other celebrities, including Athiya Shetty. Let's decode Rashmika's look:

The Amit Aggarwal saree gown features a custom midnight-blue crystal corset styled with a Banarasi drape. The corset features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a strapless design, a figure-hugging silhouette, and thousands of shimmering crystals embellished into the bodice.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The deconstructed saree, meanwhile, features a skirt elevated with neatly done pleats on the front and a floor-grazing hem length. The skirt's silhouette matches the saree's and hugs Rashmika's curves effortlessly. Meanwhile, the pallu becomes a dupatta, which the actor draped over her arms. The intricate hand embroidery done on the borders adds a touch of elegance and tradition to the otherwise modern look. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deconstructed saree, meanwhile, features a skirt elevated with neatly done pleats on the front and a floor-grazing hem length. The skirt's silhouette matches the saree's and hugs Rashmika's curves effortlessly. Meanwhile, the pallu becomes a dupatta, which the actor draped over her arms. The intricate hand embroidery done on the borders adds a touch of elegance and tradition to the otherwise modern look. The styling {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rashmika layered the ensemble with several Swarovski-embellished pieces. She wore two elegant necklaces paired with matching earrings, an elegant ear chain, several pairs of cocktail rings, a dainty bracelet, and a stylish watch. For her tresses, she chose to let them loose, styled with a centre parting.

Lastly, for her glam, Rashmika chose a minimal yet striking makeup look featuring darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, glossy brown lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter.

About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, presented by T-Series Films. The film is set in the 19th century and explores the famine caused by colonial rule in India. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist in the film, which will hit screens on October 16.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apart from Rashmika, it also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They got quietly engaged on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad. They first met in 2018 on the set of their Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam and starred together again in Dear Comrade (2019), where they grew close as best friends before their relationship turned romantic.