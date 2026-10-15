Kareena Kapoor wears red Bandhani suit by Arpita Mehta as Saif Ali Khan opts for regal black for The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena Kapoor wore a creation by designer Aprita Mehta to the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The sindoori red suit set features a long kurta, styled with a matching Farshi salwar and dupatta. She paired the ensemble with minimal jewellery—a pair of kundan earrings and gold strappy heels, letting the intricate design and embellishments do all the talking.

Netflix India also posted a video of Saif and Kareena with Kapil Sharma to announce their appearance on the show. They captioned the Reel, “Arz kiya hai… Nawaab saab aur Bebo ki jodi hai shandaar, inke aane se sajega Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar! Watch Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show on 17th October 2026 at 8 PM, streaming only on Netflix.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were photographed on the set of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on October 14. The couple posed for the paparazzi during the photocall, dressed in regal traditional ensembles. While Kareena chose a sindoori red salwar kameez set, Saif complemented her in an all-black bandhgala outfit.

The styling The kurta features Bandhani embroidery elevated with elegant embroidery on the hem, sleeves, and bodice. The embroidery features Arpita Mehta's signature mirror work and gota patti work. A scoop neckline, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a calf-length hem rounded off the design elements.

Kareena wore the kurta with a Farshi salwar—a traditional, wide-legged, floor-grazing bottom inspired by Mughal and Awadh royal attire—a fitting look for Bebo. A matching Bandhani-patterned dupatta, beaded tassel work, and mirror-work embroidery on the borders completed the look. She draped the dupatta over her shoulder.

For the glam, Kareena chose to keep the makeup minimal yet striking by opting for kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, a red bindi, mascara-coated lashes, rouge dusted on the cheeks, a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, and a dewy base. Meanwhile, for her hair, she left the tresses loose in a side parting, styled in a soft blowout and placed over one shoulder.