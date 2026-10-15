Kareena Kapoor wears red Bandhani suit by Arpita Mehta as Saif Ali Khan opts for regal black for The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were photographed on the set of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show in regal traditional outfits.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were photographed on the set of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show on October 14. The couple posed for the paparazzi during the photocall, dressed in regal traditional ensembles. While Kareena chose a sindoori red salwar kameez set, Saif complemented her in an all-black bandhgala outfit.
Netflix India also posted a video of Saif and Kareena with Kapil Sharma to announce their appearance on the show. They captioned the Reel, “Arz kiya hai… Nawaab saab aur Bebo ki jodi hai shandaar, inke aane se sajega Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar! Watch Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show on 17th October 2026 at 8 PM, streaming only on Netflix.”
Kareena Kapoor wears Arpita Mehta
Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena Kapoor wore a creation by designer Aprita Mehta to the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The sindoori red suit set features a long kurta, styled with a matching Farshi salwar and dupatta. She paired the ensemble with minimal jewellery—a pair of kundan earrings and gold strappy heels, letting the intricate design and embellishments do all the talking.
The styling
The kurta features Bandhani embroidery elevated with elegant embroidery on the hem, sleeves, and bodice. The embroidery features Arpita Mehta's signature mirror work and gota patti work. A scoop neckline, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a calf-length hem rounded off the design elements.
Kareena wore the kurta with a Farshi salwar—a traditional, wide-legged, floor-grazing bottom inspired by Mughal and Awadh royal attire—a fitting look for Bebo. A matching Bandhani-patterned dupatta, beaded tassel work, and mirror-work embroidery on the borders completed the look. She draped the dupatta over her shoulder.
For the glam, Kareena chose to keep the makeup minimal yet striking by opting for kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, a red bindi, mascara-coated lashes, rouge dusted on the cheeks, a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, and a dewy base. Meanwhile, for her hair, she left the tresses loose in a side parting, styled in a soft blowout and placed over one shoulder.
What did Saif Ali Khan wear?
Saif Ali Khan complemented his wife in all-black attire. The Nawab of Pataudi wore a black silk short kurta with a relaxed fit, side slits, and pulled-back sleeves. He layered it with a bandhgala jacket crafted from patterned silk fabric and featuring a split bandhgala neckline, front button closures, a sleeveless design, and a tailored fit. He completed the look with flared black pants, dress shoes, and a luxurious watch.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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