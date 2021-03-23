Recipe: Win the weekdays with a breakfast of Peanut Butter Chia Pudding

If there was only one sweet dish that you could binge eat daily, we’d recommend you mark it as you breakfast to start your day with a smile as you indulge in Peanut Butter Chia Pudding. Not only is it rich in fiber and protein but is also vegan, gluten and lactose free, basically all things healthy yet tasty.

Like is the case with all chia puddings, it is advised to prepare the chia mixture in advance, probably a night before. This is to let it stiffen since it takes on a kind of jelly-like layer when moisture is added to it and gives them a nice creamy texture.

Hence, the mixture should set in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use. Since most of the fitness enthusiasts swear by the goodness of this superfood that chia seeds are, here’s the recipe of this delicious dessert which you can have first thing in the morning without any guilt.

Ingredients:

180 ml plant milk

2 tbsp melted natural peanut butter

1-2 tbsp maple or agave syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp chia seeds

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together with a whisk. Put in the fridge for 3-4 hours or overnight. Then add some toppings like soy yogurt, berries, peanut butter, Aronia berries and edible crispy straw and enjoy!

(Recipe: Isabel Ribeiro/ Instagram/isabels_vegan_sweets)

Benefits:

Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.

