Sara Ali Khan adds soft romanticism to traditional Indian wear with her silk saree look for Navratri celebrations

Actor Sara Ali Khan was among the many celebrities who attended Navratri celebrations hosted by Indian jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers. For the occasion, Sara embraced the divine shades of yellow and pink, often used in Navratri celebrations. Let's decode her look:

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What did Sara Ali Khan wear?

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Sara Ali Khan channelled her inner radiance during Kalyan Jewellers' Navratri celebrations in a gorgeous ethnic ensemble, truly embracing yellow as the colour of Day 5 of Navratri. She wore a saree and blouse set that comes in vibrant yellow and pink shades. The ensemble is designed by Manish Malhotra and The Royal Knot.

The yellow silk saree features a gorgeous pink brocade-embroidered border that elevates the otherwise simple drape, which she wore in a traditional style, with the pallu neatly pleated on the shoulder.

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{{^usCountry}} Sara wore the saree with a matching blouse featuring a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, a plunging neckline with dori ties, gold ornamental embroidery on the neck and sleeves, tassel embellishments on the trim, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara wore the saree with a matching blouse featuring a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, a plunging neckline with dori ties, gold ornamental embroidery on the neck and sleeves, tassel embellishments on the trim, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem. The styling {{/usCountry}}

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Sara accessorised the saree-and-blouse set with traditional gold jewellery, including Polki jhumkis, matching gold bangles on both wrists, a statement gold ring, a stunning necklace, and an ornate kamar bandh. Pairing the saree with traditional gold jewellery added to the elegant, apsara-esque aesthetic Sara was going for. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel dressed her in the ensemble.

For her hair, Sara chose to tie them in a half-up hairdo, styled with soft waves and adorned with pretty pink flowers. As for the glam, she chose feathered brows, sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actor who works primarily in Hindi cinema. Her parents are Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and she is the granddaughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Her younger brother is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Graduating from Columbia University, Sara made her debut in the 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

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On the work front, Sara was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earlier this year, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. She will next be seen in Udta Teer, a spy comedy in which she reunites with Ayushmann. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik.