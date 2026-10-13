Sara Tendulkar’s chic zebra-print dress for her 29th birthday celebrations won’t break the bank; it costs less than 3K

Sara Tendulkar celebrated her 29th birthday on October 12 in style, turning heads in a chic zebra-print midi dress. Giving florals a miss, she opted for a bold animal-print look. If you loved Sara's birthday look and are hoping to add a similar style to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. The best part? Her statement dress comes with a surprisingly affordable price tag. Curious to know how much it costs? Let's find out! (Also read: Sara Tendulkar ditches traditional blouse for ivory corset with pastel green Banarasi saree )
Decoding Sara Tendulkar’s chic Zebra-print birthday dress
Taking to Instagram on October 13, Sara shared a carousel of pictures from her birthday celebrations, offering a glimpse of the festivities. From a stunning floral cake and colourful balloon decorations to fun moments with friends, the pictures captured the birthday girl's special day. However, it was her stylish zebra-print dress that stole the spotlight.
Sara wore an animal print tulle dress featuring a sophisticated high boat neckline at the front that contrasted beautifully with a daring, low open back and draped detailing. Adding to its appeal were the long, sheer bell sleeves, finished with delicate tie-fastening accents at the wrists.
The fluid sleeves lent movement to the outfit, while the sheer detailing introduced a romantic touch to the bold print. Crafted from lightweight semi-sheer tulle comprising 93% polyester and 7% elastane, the dress featured a contrast lining for coverage while retaining the delicate, airy texture of mesh.
How much her outfit cost{{/usCountry}}
The fluid sleeves lent movement to the outfit, while the sheer detailing introduced a romantic touch to the bold print. Crafted from lightweight semi-sheer tulle comprising 93% polyester and 7% elastane, the dress featured a contrast lining for coverage while retaining the delicate, airy texture of mesh.
How much her outfit cost{{/usCountry}}
If Sara’s chic zebra-print dress caught your eye and you’re wondering how much it costs, we’ve got all the details. The stylish number is from Zara’s collection and comes with a price tag of ₹2,350.
When it came to accessories, Sara kept things chic and understated, pairing her zebra-print dress with chunky silver hoop earrings, multiple stacked rings and strappy black flats. Her accessories complemented the bold print without taking away from the outfit's statement-making appeal.
For makeup, she opted for a soft, subtle glam look featuring blushed cheeks, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner and a luminous base accentuated with plenty of highlighter. A swipe of nude glossy lipstick added the perfect finishing touch. Leaving her luscious locks open, with bangs framing her face, Sara looked stunning, rounding off her birthday look with a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary style.
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