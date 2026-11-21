Selena Gomez is one of the celebs who champion the clean girl aesthetic, but she brings a certain je ne sais quoi to it. The American star stepped out for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a little black dress, exuding an air of enigmatic glamour. This look is special as it is statement-worthy without being too loud. It finds the perfect middle ground between clean-girl minimalism and ’60s glamour, with both sleek bun and knotted scarf.

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The actor's outfit also is great inspo for anyone looking to embrace winter style without compromising on comfort.ALSO READ: Selena Gomez calls vaping a stupid habit, says nicotine addiction may have altered her voice; doctor explains health risks of e-cigarettes

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More about the look

{{^usCountry}} Styled by Erin Walsh, Selena paired her clean-girl makeup with narrow black sunglasses, keeping her cheeks barely flushed, her lips nude and her brows sleek. Her hair was parted down the middle and swept back into a neat, classic bun. Her all-black ensemble centred on a long-sleeved velvet mini dress with structured shoulders. A black scarf knotted at the side of her neck gave the look a retro touch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styled by Erin Walsh, Selena paired her clean-girl makeup with narrow black sunglasses, keeping her cheeks barely flushed, her lips nude and her brows sleek. Her hair was parted down the middle and swept back into a neat, classic bun. Her all-black ensemble centred on a long-sleeved velvet mini dress with structured shoulders. A black scarf knotted at the side of her neck gave the look a retro touch. {{/usCountry}}

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She paired the dress with sheer black tights and black pointed-toe pumps, keeping her jewellery minimal with simple drop earrings. The icing on the cake was on her glossy red manicure, which added a pop of colour to the monochrome look.

From the high neckline and long sleeves to the short hemline, the dress felt both polished and playful. It almost has an air of the 60s, old-world, with the refined structure.

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Aside from her clean girl era, Selena also revisited her Disney Channel days when she reunited with Demi Lovato for a Rare Beauty campaign. The duo recreated looks from Princess Protection Program, bringing a dose of nostalgic Y2K glamour to the campaign.

Style takeaway

Take a cue from Selena for your next winter date night or brunch with friends. When you want to keep it classy and understated, this ensemble works well. Start with a little black dress and knot a silky scarf to one side. The look is a statement, from a little black dress moment to being classy without being over the top.

Upcoming project

Selena Gomez returns to the screen as Mabel Mora in the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building, set to premiere on December 8, 2026. This time, Mabel and her fellow sleuths, Oliver and Charles , head to London to investigate a murder, hence the season's new title, Only Murders in London.