Shah Rukh Khan brings his signature charm in his latest campaign with understated style

Shah Rukh Khan has a knack for making even a simple look stand out. In a new campaign for his luxury eyewear label, D’YAVOL X, the actor sports dark sunglasses paired with an olive-green shirt and a gold chain.

A look at new campaign

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Shared by Shah Rukh on Instagram on Tuesday, the campaign features the actor seated beside a blazing fire. His tousled hair, stubble and dark sunglasses lend the look a relaxed edge. The warm glow of the flames contrasts with the cooler blue tones in the background, keeping the focus on the actor and his understated styling. He captioned the post, “A new chapter. A new perspective.”

The caption sparked speculation among fans on X, with some wondering if the wording had a connection to King. One user wrote, “Ahem, a new chapter, a new perspective. Always so fun to imagine SRK talks in codes. 😉." Another one wrote, #King Is COMING SOON 👑🔥🥵.” Another simply summed up the actor’s look with, “just aura.”

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Made in Japan, with an eye for detail

{{^usCountry}} The collection is handcrafted in Japan and uses materials such as premium acetate and titanium. The designs feature contemporary shapes, with attention to fit and finish. The frames are also produced in limited quantities each year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The collection is handcrafted in Japan and uses materials such as premium acetate and titanium. The designs feature contemporary shapes, with attention to fit and finish. The frames are also produced in limited quantities each year. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about the collection becoming available in stores in India, Shah Rukh said, “I’ve worn countless pairs of sunglasses over the years, but the ones I keep coming back to always have something special about them. A particular shape, the way they sit, or a small detail that makes all the difference. We’ve put a tremendous amount of thought and care into every D’YAVOL X frame, and I love the idea that people can now walk into a boutique, try them on, and discover that one pair that feels like it was made just for them. Because at the end of the day, sunglasses are a very personal thing.”

Shah Rukh Khan's next work

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next starring in King, helmed by Siddharth Anand. It is their second collaboration after 2023's Pathaan. Reportedly inspired by the 1994 French classic Léon: The Professional starring Jean Reno, the story centers on a mentor-protégé dynamic. Shah Rukh is reportedly starring in the role of a feared and aging assassin, alongside his daughter Suhana, who plays his young protégé.

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The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlwat with special appearances of Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji. The film arrives in cinemas during Christmas 2026 with trailer expected to arrive on November 2 on SRK's birthday. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.