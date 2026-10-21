Shahin Mannan on wearable runway fashion, festive trends and styling statement pieces

HT Shop Now attended Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi, where designer Shahin Mannan showcased her I AM collection, with actor Sanjana Sanghi as the showstopper. At the fashion event, HT Shop Now spoke to Mannan about translating runway fashion into everyday dressing, the trends worth investing in for the festive and wedding season, and how women can build a versatile wardrobe without compromising on individuality.

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In this exclusive Q&A, the designer shares her approach to statement dressing, handcrafted details and investment-worthy fashion.

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Q. From runway to real life: Which pieces or styling elements from your I AM collection can women easily incorporate into their everyday wardrobes, and how would you style them?

Shahin Mannan: I think denim jackets, shirts and embroidered pieces are very easy to wear in everyday life. In I AM, we took familiar pieces and gave them a different character through silhouettes and hand embroidery. I’d wear an embroidered jacket with a simple T-shirt and jeans, or pair a statement shirt with relaxed trousers. You don’t need to do too much. Let one piece stand out.

Q. The biggest fashion trends to watch: What silhouettes, colours and design details do you see becoming big for the upcoming festive and wedding season, and which trends should women invest in?

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Shahin Mannan: I think there’s room to experiment with silhouettes, colour and handcrafted details, even in occasion wear. But I wouldn’t tell women to invest in something just because it’s trending. I’d rather they buy something that feels like them. A great jacket, an interesting silhouette or a beautifully crafted piece that you can style in different ways will always be a better investment than something you wear just once.

Q. Celebrity-inspired dressing: With Sanjana Sanghi as your showstopper, what aspects of her personality or personal style influenced the look you created for her? How can women adapt elements of a celebrity showstopper look for their own wardrobes?

Shahin Mannan: With Sanjana, we wanted the look to reflect the spirit of I AM. The denim, sharp tailoring and embroidery gave it a strong identity without making it feel overdone. I think the best thing about dressing someone is when they can carry the clothes in their own way. Women don’t need to copy a celebrity’s entire look. Take one element you love and make it your own.

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{{^usCountry}} Q. Making statement fashion wearable: Bold silhouettes and experimental designs can look striking on the runway but feel intimidating in everyday life. What are your tips for styling statement pieces without making an outfit feel overdone? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Q. Making statement fashion wearable: Bold silhouettes and experimental designs can look striking on the runway but feel intimidating in everyday life. What are your tips for styling statement pieces without making an outfit feel overdone? {{/usCountry}}

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Shahin Mannan: My advice would be to not overthink it. If you’re wearing an interesting jacket, pair it with a simple T-shirt and jeans. If the garment has strong embroidery or an unusual silhouette, let that be the focus. You don’t need everything to match or look perfect together. Sometimes, the unexpected combination is what makes an outfit interesting.

Q. What makes a wardrobe investment-worthy? With consumers increasingly looking for versatile pieces they can wear more than once, how do you design clothes that feel distinctive on the runway but also offer longevity beyond one occasion?

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Shahin Mannan: For me, it’s about creating something that has its own identity but is still easy to wear. In I AM, we worked with familiar pieces like denim, shirts and jackets, and gave them a different character through silhouettes and hand embroidery. You can style them differently and wear them for years. I don’t believe clothes should be bought for just one occasion. If you love something, you should want to wear it again and again.

Shahin Mannan on making runway fashion personal

Mannan’s approach to the I AM collection highlights how familiar wardrobe staples can feel distinctive through thoughtful design, hand embroidery and unconventional silhouettes. Her advice for everyday dressing is equally practical: rather than following every emerging trend or recreating a celebrity look from head to toe, choose pieces that reflect your personal style and find different ways to wear them.

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For the upcoming festive and wedding season, her perspective offers a useful reminder that investment-worthy fashion is not necessarily about buying more. It is about choosing pieces with character, versatility and the potential to remain part of your wardrobe long after one occasion.

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Shahin Mannan on festive trends and styling tips: FAQs What did Shahin Mannan showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week? Shahin Mannan showcased her I AM collection at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, featuring denim, sharp tailoring, hand embroidery and distinctive silhouettes, with Sanjana Sanghi as the showstopper. How can you style statement pieces without making an outfit look overdone? Keep the rest of the outfit simple when wearing a bold jacket, strong embroidery or an unusual silhouette. Let the statement piece be the focus and experiment with unexpected combinations. Which fashion trends should women invest in for the festive and wedding season? Mannan recommends choosing interesting silhouettes, well-crafted pieces and versatile jackets that reflect personal style rather than investing in a trend simply because it is popular. How can women style Shahin Mannan’s runway looks for everyday wear? Mannan suggests pairing an embroidered denim jacket with a simple T-shirt and jeans or styling a statement shirt with relaxed trousers. Her advice is to let one piece stand out.

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