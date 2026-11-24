Shanaya Kapoor recently made her series debut with the thriller Student of the Year: After Dark, and her fashion game has been just as exciting. Taking to Instagram on November 23, the actor shared a glimpse of her promotional wardrobe, featuring everything from chic mini dresses to stylish pantsuits. Packed with contemporary silhouettes and Gen Z fashion inspiration, her looks deserve a closer look. Let’s decode her style and pick out some fashion notes. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha promotional wardrobe is a treasure trove of ethnic fashion inspiration and her latest orange saree is proof )

Preppy dressing with a Gen Z twist

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For her first look, Shanaya channelled collegiate-inspired dressing in an ensemble featuring an oversized black blazer layered over a light blue striped shirt and a pleated black mini skirt with delicate white lace detailing. She completed the look with a red-and-black striped tie and a matching pocket square from The Tie Hub, adding a playful twist to the classic Ivy League aesthetic.

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For her second appearance, the actor embraced Parisian-inspired preppy fashion in an ensemble from Maje Paris. The look featured a beige-and-white plaid button-down shirt with a contrasting white collar and a matching necktie, tucked into tailored camel-brown trousers. A sleek ponytail and fresh, glowing makeup kept the overall aesthetic polished and sophisticated.

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Edgy streetwear meets power dressing

{{^usCountry}} Next, Shanaya switched things up with an edgy streetwear-inspired ensemble. She wore a washed charcoal oversized graphic tee layered over a white long-sleeved top featuring rosary-print details. Beige straight-leg trousers from L'Agence and Elisabetta Franchi added a polished element to the otherwise relaxed outfit. Nude pointed-toe pumps brought the look together, proving that layering can be both comfortable and fashion-forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next, Shanaya switched things up with an edgy streetwear-inspired ensemble. She wore a washed charcoal oversized graphic tee layered over a white long-sleeved top featuring rosary-print details. Beige straight-leg trousers from L'Agence and Elisabetta Franchi added a polished element to the otherwise relaxed outfit. Nude pointed-toe pumps brought the look together, proving that layering can be both comfortable and fashion-forward. {{/usCountry}}

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For her fourth look, Shanaya embraced power dressing in a sharp navy-and-white pinstripe pantsuit from Suitcase India. The ensemble featured a structured, cinched-waist blazer with a plunging neckline, paired with matching straight-leg trousers. Sleek black pointed-toe pumps completed the look, while soft, voluminous waves and bronzed makeup added a touch of understated glamour.

Style notes to take

Across all four appearances, celebrity fashion stylist Manisha Melwani brings a refreshing take on Gen Z fashion by blending menswear-inspired elements such as pinstripes, oversized blazers, structured collars and neckties with youthful silhouettes and playful layering.

Shanaya's wardrobe reminds us that experimenting with proportions, mixing formal and casual pieces, and adding statement accessories can instantly elevate everyday dressing. Whether you're drawn to power suits, edgy streetwear or preppy separates, her latest style file offers plenty of fashion inspiration.