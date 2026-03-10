Big wardrobe refresh ahead: Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale brings minimum 60% off on Gen Z fashion picks

For this HT Shop Now list, I focused on Gen Z-friendly fashion picks that blend trend-forward style with everyday practicality. From oversized T-shirts and wide-leg trousers to elegant sarees, sling bags and comfortable sneakers, these selections reflect styles that are currently popular among younger shoppers who prioritise comfort, versatility and expressive fashion.

If your wardrobe has been waiting for a refresh, the Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your fashion essentials without stretching your budget. With minimum 60% off across several popular brands, the sale covers everything from trendy western wear and timeless ethnic outfits to stylish handbags, comfortable footwear and statement accessories.

Ethnic wear continues to evolve with modern styling, and many Gen Z shoppers are embracing traditional outfits with contemporary twists. From lightweight kurta sets to printed sarees that can be styled with modern blouses or sneakers, ethnic pieces remain a versatile addition to any wardrobe. These picks highlight stylish options that work for festive occasions, casual gatherings or even everyday ethnic fashion.

Western fashion remains one of the biggest style influences for Gen Z. Relaxed silhouettes, wide-leg trousers, oversized T-shirts and comfortable dresses dominate everyday outfits. These western wear picks reflect the casual yet stylish aesthetic that works well for college, casual outings, travel or weekend plans.

Compact handbags like sling bags and crossbody styles have become a favourite among younger shoppers because they are easy to carry and effortlessly stylish. These bags can elevate everyday outfits while still being practical enough for errands, outings or casual travel.

Comfortable yet stylish footwear is essential for completing everyday outfits. Whether it’s casual flats, flip flops or polished loafers, these picks focus on footwear that blends comfort with versatile design so they can be styled with both ethnic and western outfits.

Watches continue to be one of the easiest ways to elevate everyday style. Minimal analogue designs with metallic straps are particularly popular because they work well with both formal outfits and casual wear.

Gen Z shoppers often look for trend-driven fashion that is affordable and versatile, and large sales events allow them to experiment with styles while staying within budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.