Sharvari serves double dose of glamour as she turns showstopper for Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla in disco-inspired dress and dramatic red ethnic look

Sharvari serves not one, but two stunning looks as she takes centre stage as the showstopper for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at Art Mumbai on November 12. The 29-year-old actor graced the runway in two strikingly different ensembles, first dazzling in an intricately embellished mini dress before making a statement in a breathtaking red saree-inspired look with a contemporary twist. From glamorous embellishments to modern Indian elegance, let’s decode both her showstopper looks. (Also read: Radhika Merchant celebrates Indian craftmanship in Manish Malhotra's handwoven floral lehenga and Bandhani dupatta )

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The designers took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of Sharvari from the runway, offering a glimpse into the inspiration behind her look. The caption read, “Draped in a creation that revels in the audacious allure of disco, she brings to life the collection’s unapologetic opulence and irresistible exuberance.”

Dazzling disco-inspired mini dress

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For her first appearance, Sharvari turned up the glamour in a dazzling, intricately embellished mini dress. The statement creation featured an array of colourful gemstones, shimmering embellishments and cascading crystal details that added movement and drama to the silhouette. With a plunging neckline, delicate sleeves and a fringed hemline, the outfit perfectly captured the unapologetic glamour of disco-inspired fashion.

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{{^usCountry}} For her beauty look, Sharvari opted for softly defined eyes, perfectly sculpted brows, a hint of blush and a nude lip colour. Her voluminous, side-parted waves added to the old-school glamour, completing the look with elegance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her beauty look, Sharvari opted for softly defined eyes, perfectly sculpted brows, a hint of blush and a nude lip colour. Her voluminous, side-parted waves added to the old-school glamour, completing the look with elegance. {{/usCountry}}

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Contemporary twist to the classic red saree

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For her second look, Sharvari made a striking statement in a breathtaking red saree-inspired ensemble. Giving traditional draping a contemporary makeover, the look featured a dramatic, flowing silhouette paired with a heavily embellished gold-toned blouse. Intricate metallic straps and crystal detailing across the bodice added a glamorous edge, while the sweeping red drape brought drama to the runway.

Keeping her beauty look elegant, the actor wore her hair in loose, voluminous waves. Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, a warm blush and a subtle nude lip, allowing the bold red ensemble to remain the highlight.

About the collection

The presentation, titled Disco Inferno, celebrates the exuberance of the 1970s and 1980s, bringing together vintage Bollywood glamour, sparkling embellishments and dramatic couture. Staying true to their signature maximalist aesthetic, the designers brought a sense of extravagance to the runway through statement-making creations, vibrant colours and intricate detailing.