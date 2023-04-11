Shehnaaz Gill's lace corset, blazer and shorts for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan event scores high on hotness quotient

Shehnaaz Gill stepped out in Mumbai to promote her upcoming film with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz dressed up in an all-black ensemble to attend the promotional event and raised the hotness quotient with her stylish look. The actor chose a black corset, blazer and shorts set for the occasion and styled it with minimal accessories and striking makeup picks. Keep scrolling to read our download on Shehnaaz's glamorous avatar and check out her pictures. Shehnaaz Gill wears lace corset, blazer and shorts for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan event. (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill's all-black look for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan promotions

Shehnaaz Gill shared pictures from a recent photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "Too hot for a Monday." Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled Shehnaaz in the all-black ensemble and posted snippets from the same photoshoot. The images show Shehnaaz serving bombshell poses for the camera. Her three-piece outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label God Save Queens and Gauge 81. Fans also loved Shehnaaz's avatar and showered her with compliments in the comments section. See the post below.

The black corset Shehnaaz wore for the photoshoot features a plunging sweetheart neckline, structured boning on the bodice, a fitted silhouette, and a see-through lace design on the front. She wore the blouse with matching black silk satin shorts featuring a high-rise waist and a fitted silhouette.

Shehnaaz styled the corset and shorts set with a matching blazer featuring padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, an oversized silhouette, side pockets, and an open front. She completed the look with black killed high heels adorned with black lace detail, statement gold rings, and a sleek choker necklace.

In the end, Shehnaaz chose centre-parted open tresses, subtle smoky eye shadow, glossy coral pink lip shade, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, light contouring, and kohl-lined eyes for the glam picks.