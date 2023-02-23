Shehnaaz Gill meets MC Stan, wins red-carpet fashion in a beautiful one-shoulder gown at awards show. All pics, video

Many celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards. The guest list included MC Stan, Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, Prajakta Kohli, Aaditya Thackeray, Dhanashree Verma, Ashish Vidyarthi, and more stars. Shehnaaz Gill was also among a long list of celebs, and she brought all the elegance and glamour to the star-studded occasion. Shehnaaz won red-carpet fashion dressed in a black one-shoulder gown for the event. Keep scrolling to read our download on her outfit for the night. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi Kudi avatar in rose gold kurti and sharara serves an ethnic fix for bridesmaids. Watch videos)

Shehnaaz Gill attends star-studded awards show in a black gown

On Wednesday, Shehnaaz Gill attended the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards. The paparazzi clicked Shehnaaz at the awards night, dressed in a gorgeous black gown with statement-making design details. They even posted her pictures and videos on social media, which showed the actor posing on the red carpet, meeting up with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, and showing off her elegant ensemble for the cameras. Soon, Shehnaaz's clips garnered likes and comments from her followers. One called her "Queen," and another commented, "India ki Shehnaaz Gill." Check out the photos and videos below.

Regarding the design elements of Shehnaaz's gown, it features a one-shoulder neckline, a white ruffle detail attached on the shoulder, a shimmering embellished pattern on the bust, a front décolletage-revealing cut-out, a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette, and a floor-sweeping train on the back.

Shehnaaz Gill attends Lokmat Digital Creator Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including statement jewel-embellished rings, dainty ear studs, and high heels. In the end, Shehnaaz chose a centre-parted sleek ponytail, black winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, and glowing bronzed base.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is currently awaiting the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also marks her Bollywood debut and stars Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, and Daggubati Venkatesh. She also has Sajid Khan's 100% featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.