Shilpa Shetty looks straight out of a fairytale in ethereal blush pink lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week. Watch

Shilpa Shetty recently turned heads at Lakme Fashion Week, where the 49-year-old actress stuns as the showstopper for designer Megha Bansal. She graced the runway like a breathtaking princess in a dazzling blush pink lehenga. Shilpa is truly an absolute stunner, and her fashion choices never fail to impress. No matter what she wears, she always manages to delight fashion lovers with her stunning style. Her latest showstopper look is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Scroll down to take some notes from the diva. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty reigns supreme as the epitome of chic in a stunning blazer dress, inspires fashion enthusiasts. Check pics ) Shilpa Shetty stuns as showstopper in stunning pink lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week(Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty stuns as showstopper in gorgeous lehenga

For her stunning look, Shilpa donned a gorgeous lehenga in an ethereal pink shade. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline blouse with shimmering sheer detailing on the bodice and sleeves, exuding elegance and sophistication. Intricate floral designs and sequin embellishments adorned the ensemble, adding a touch of luxury. The uneven hemline contributed an extra layer of glamour to the overall appearance. She paired it with a matching flared skirt that showcased exquisite silver sequin embroidery, featuring enchanting motifs of tresses and peacocks, embodying pure, ethereal charm.

How she styled her ethnic look

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal to let her stunning outfit shine. Shilpa styled her look with a delicate silver nose ring, a gold ring on her finger, and a pair of chic high heels. Her soft makeup featured shimmery eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes, perfectly complemented by defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses tied in a low ponytail and soft curls framing her face in the front, she looked absolutely dreamy.

Shilpa Shetty's enchanting look was from the collection titled "Khwaab - Khwaishyon Ka Shamiyana," which evokes the mystery of a night sky through Mughal-inspired jaali designs and other intricate elements. Her outfit serves as the perfect ethnic inspiration for the festive and wedding season.