Shloka Mehta shows us how to balance style and comfort in her striped dress and denim jacket look for day out with kids

Shloka Mehta is here to show you how to wear stripes with the utmost flair. The Ambani family's badi bahu is a total stunner, consistently slaying fashion goals like a pro. Her style mantra is simple—keep it casual, elegant, yet trendy. Her latest look was no exception, as she was spotted with her kids in a striped-adorned dress that perfectly encapsulates style goals for your next outing. Recently spotted at a kids' event, Shloka Mehta wore a stylish striped dress with a trendy denim jacket.(Instagram/@viralbhayani)

Despite being a doting wife to Akash Ambani and a loving mommy to their kids, Prithvi and Veda, Shloka's fashion sense never takes a back seat, and her latest chic look is proof of that. (Also read: Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta's simple outfits for Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Mukesh Ambani, Anant proves less is more )

Shloka Mehta rocks a casual look

Recently, a video surfaced on a paparazzi page featuring Shloka Mehta attending a kids' show with her daughter, Veda. Given how seldom Shloka makes public appearances, seeing her out and about was truly a treat. For the occasion, the philanthropist opted for a comfortable full-length dress, effortlessly combining style and ease, proving she can juggle motherhood and fashion with grace. Let's take a look at the video.

For her recent outing, Shloka opted for a full-length, loose-fit dress that featured chic black and white stripes all over. The design cleverly combined horizontal stripes on the top with vertical stripes on the flared hemline, striking the perfect balance between playful and sophisticated. To elevate her look even further, she added a denim jacket embellished with quirky details on the back, bringing a fun and trendy twist to her ensemble.

With a minimal makeup look that featured mascara-coated lashes, nude lipstick, and her luscious tresses styled in soft curls, Shloka Mehta looked effortlessly stunning. Her hair parted down the middle and cascaded beautifully over her shoulders, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

About Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta, born in 11 July 1990 to Mona and Russell Mehta. She tied the knot with Akash Ambani on March 9, 2019. They welcomed their first child, a son named Prithvi Akash Ambani, in December 2020. A Princeton University graduate, Shloka is actively engaged in philanthropy and various social initiatives.