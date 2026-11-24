Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Eetha, and her promotional wardrobe has been nothing short of stunning. From elegant suits to gorgeous sarees, the actor has been serving up plenty of ethnic fashion inspiration. Her latest look was no exception as she arrived on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati in a breathtaking orange saree. Let’s decode her look and take away some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani showcases her Bharatanatyam skills in beautiful rose-pink lehenga and traditional gold jewellery )

Shraddha Kapoor rocks stunning orange saree

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Shraddha looked radiant in a vibrant orange saree adorned with delicate golden embellishments scattered beautifully across the fabric. The saree featured an intricately detailed golden border that added a touch of richness to the otherwise understated drape. The bright hue brought a refreshing pop of colour to her look, making it a perfect choice for a festive yet elegant appearance.

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Adding to the beauty of the ensemble was her beautifully embroidered blouse. Featuring full sleeves with elaborate golden embroidery, the blouse complemented the saree effortlessly while lending the overall look a regal touch. The intricate detailing on the sleeves made for a striking statement without taking away from the beauty of the saree.

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How she styled her look

{{^usCountry}} Shraddha further elevated her traditional ensemble with an elaborate gold choker necklace featuring intricate detailing and dangling elements. She paired it with matching earrings and statement rings, keeping her jewellery choices rich and traditional. The accessories beautifully complemented the golden accents on her saree and blouse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shraddha further elevated her traditional ensemble with an elaborate gold choker necklace featuring intricate detailing and dangling elements. She paired it with matching earrings and statement rings, keeping her jewellery choices rich and traditional. The accessories beautifully complemented the golden accents on her saree and blouse. {{/usCountry}}

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For her beauty look, the actor opted for softly defined eyes, a hint of blush and a beautiful pink lip shade. Her centre-parted hair, styled in soft, voluminous waves, added a touch of old-school glamour to the ensemble.

Fashion notes to take

Shraddha's look is a perfect reminder that you can never go wrong with a classic saree in a vibrant hue. Pair a bright orange drape with delicate golden embellishments and an intricately embroidered blouse to add a touch of regal charm. Keep the accessories traditional with a statement gold choker, matching earrings and bold rings. Finish the look with soft waves, defined eyes and a rosy lip for an elegant ethnic look.

On the work front

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On the professional front, Shraddha will next be seen in Eetha, a film inspired by the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a renowned Tamasha and Lavani performer, with the actor portraying her on screen. Directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan, Utekar and Karishma Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on December 4, 2026.