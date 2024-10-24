Sonali Bendre, Hardik Pandya, Sudha Reddy, Uorfi Javed to Vedang Raina; stars attend fashion event: Who wore what

Celebrities such as Sonali Bendre, Indian businesswoman and billionaire Sudha Reddy, Uorfi Javed, Kusha Kapila, Indian fashion entrepreneur Mona Patel, Uorfi Javed, actor Vedang Raina, and others stepped out in stylish attires on October 23 to attend the Vogue Forces of Fashion awards. Here's a look at what the stars wore to the glamorous event. Sonali Bendre, Hardik Pandya, Sudha Reddy, Uorfi Javed and Vedang Raina at an event.

Celebs dazzle at fashion event: Who wore what

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was a picture of elegance at the Vogue event in a regal blue co-ord ensemble adorned in sequins and beaded tassels. She wore a cropped notch-lapel blazer and a bodycon midi skirt with a back slit. A centre-parted sleek hairdo, an embellished clutch, stilettos, mismatched earrings, rings, and minimal glam rounded off the styling.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a metallic gold bralette and skirt set to the fashion awards. The LaQuan Smith ensemble turned the actor into a mermaid. She styled the look with loose tresses, golden smokey eyes, caramel lips, blush highlighter cheekbones, and stacked statement cuff bracelets.

Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy chose an all-black ensemble for the fashion event. She wore a sleeveless tailored blouse with a sequinned skirt and a floor-length embellished cape. The huge emerald necklace stole the show. She styled the look with a statement handbag, hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, and striking glam.

Mona Patel

Mona Patel attended the Vogue Forces of Fashion awards in a faux see-through ensemble. The black outfit features a keyhole cut-out on the neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and thigh-high slits on the side. She added a glamorous touch to her look with statement diamond rings, a corsage, striking glam, and hair tied in a messy updo.

Hardik Pandya

Cricketer Hardik Pandya attended the Vogue event in a stylish neutral-hued attire. He wore a white round-neck T-shirt tucked inside black high-waisted flared pants. A cropped grey jacket with a round neck, an open front, a tailored fit, and full-length sleeves added a suave touch. He rounded off the look with a trimmed beard, statement necklaces, a diamond ear stud, and Chelsea boots.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina opted for an uber-cool style for the event. He wore a printed baggy T-shirt tucked inside an acid-washed light blue denim jeans featuring a folded hem. He gave the finishing touches with a black tailored blazer, Chelsea boots, a silver choker chain, and a backswept hairdo.

Uorfi Javed

Never one to shy away from making headlines with her fashion, Uorfi chose a statement ivory ensemble for the event. She wore a saree adorned with faux feather embellishments on the borders and the pallu. A pearl-adorned see-through blouse, bold red lips, and a sleek updo rounded off her stunning look.