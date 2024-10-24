Menu Explore
‘Hot hot hot’: Ananya Panday is in her ‘mermaid core’ era as she wows fans in metallic top and skirt set

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 24, 2024 08:17 AM IST

Ananya Panday embraced the ‘mermaid core’ aesthetic for attending an event last night. Fans called the look ‘hot’.

Ananya Panday attended the Vogue Forces of Fashion event last night. The Gen-Z actor chose a head-turning look that wowed her fans. She wore a sizzling metallic bralette and skirt set that proved that the actor is truly the rising force of fashion in the industry. Scroll down to check out her ensemble.

Ananya Panday attends the Vogue Forces of Fashion event.
Ananya Panday attends the Vogue Forces of Fashion event.

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: Indian celebs who are also ambassadors for international luxury brands)

Ananya Panday is in her mermaid era

Celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Anushka Damani styled Ananya Panday in the mermaid core look. The metallic ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label LaQuan Smith. It is part of the brand's Fall 2023 collection. Paparazzi videos from the Vogue event show Ananya arriving at the star-studded affair and posing for the media. Let's dive deeper into her stylish look and see how the internet reacted.

Decoding Ananya Panday's metallic ensemble

The LaQuan Smith ensemble comes in a metallic gold shade. It features a bralette with spaghetti straps, a cross strap design on the back, a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, a curved hem exposing the midriff, and a fitted silhouette.

Ananya wore the super-cropped blouse with a matching metallic gold skirt featuring a high-rise waist, a draped bodycon silhouette hugging the actor's svelte frame, a gathered design on the back that cascaded into a floor-sweeping short train on the back, and a floor-length hem.

Ananya styled the striking ensemble with matching peep-toe stilettos, gold rings, and stacked statement chunky bracelets worn on one hand. The actor left her silky, straight tresses open and styled them in a centre parting. Lastly, for the glam, she chose smokey gold eye shadow, darkened brows, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted highlighted cheeks, and glossy caramel lips.

How did the fans react?

Internet loved Ananya's mermaid-core ensemble. One fan called it ‘Hot, hot, hot’. Another user wrote, “Love the look head to toe, she is a STAR.” a fan commented, “Such a stunner.”

