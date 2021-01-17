Sonam Kapoor's sizzling look in black velvet dress is date night fashion inspo
- Want to look your 'vinatge best' on a date night with bae this winter? Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sorts fashion woes on how to sizzle up some romance and make a steamy monochromatic statement like she does in a sultry black velvet dress from Anand Ahuja's Bhaane. Read on for styling cues
Always turning up to be the fashion world’s knight in shining armour, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja once again set sartorial tips to slay at your next date night with bae and fashionistas can’t keep calm. Sorting fashion woes for fans, The Zoya Factor star raised the bar of vintage dressing and steamy looks that set the mercury soaring in peak January winter.
Sonam recently took herself on a date to “indulge on carbs” at Italian-inspired Chucs Restaurants in London and the diva made sure that she looked her “vintage best” while grabbing all the spotlight for her sartorial elegance. Sharing pictures from her outing later, the Neerja star flooded the Internet with pictures that featured her donning a sultry black velvet dress from Anand Ahuja's Bhaane.
The black dress came with a flared skirt for a hint of romance and added movement while amping up the hotness quotient with a plunging neckline and a fitted bodice. Dropping a statement monochromatic look, Sonam once again proved her love for black and white outfits by teaming the black dress with an ivory jacket that sported a black and white checkered border and we can’t help but note all the styling cues for future recreations.
Donning a pair of black gloves to add a touch of royalty to the winter dressing, Sonam completed her attire with a pair of black stockings and a pair of checkered shoes to nail the comfort yet glamorous vibe. Accentuating her waistline with a skinny brown belt, Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a brown box bag.
Leaving her side-parted soft curls open, Sonam wore a nude lipstick and opted for smokey eyes with filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks to seal the glam deal. Dressed to kill, Sonam struck sizzling poses for the camera and we can’t way to lay our hands on this ensemble.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was styled by creative director, Nikhil Mansata.
