Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunts a sensual silhouette in sultry Stephane Rolland gown

Looking nothing short of a Chinese princess, Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja yet again made jaws drop with her sartorial elegance, this time in French fashion designer Stephane Rolland’s houte couture. Proving to be ahead of the fashion curve yet again, The Zoya Factor actor looked like a dream and she flaunted a sensual and generous silhouette in her latest photoshoot which was enough to set the Internet ablaze.

Taking to her social media handle later, the diva shared a slew of pictures in the sultry gown which made the fashion police drop their jaws in awe and we don’t blame them. The pictures feature Sonam as a runaway beauty in the golden gown which is inspired by Imperial China.

Dolled up for her appearance in the film AK VS AK, Sonam was styled by Mohit Rai in the golden gown that featured dramatic full sleeves and was held at the waist by a contrasting black belt which was tied just at the tail of the plunging neckline. The top of the neckline came with a breathtaking “golden caviar” embroidery.

To amp up the hotness quotient, Sonam wore a dab of luscious red lipstick and opted for smokey eyes makeup with filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks. Pulling back her mid-parted sleek hair into a loose bun, Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a finger ring from Tata’s Zoya Jewels.

The ensemble is credited to French designer, Stéphane Rolland’s haute couture fashion brand that boasts of inspirations related to modern art and architecture, strong sensitivity to space and light, and creating exclusive works of art that combine luxury with modern lifestyle. The couturier embodies his quest for freedom, femininity and extreme sensuality.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter