Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput stun in ethnic wear celebrating Karwa Chauth at Anil Kapoor’s home

Bollywood celebrities gathered at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s home in Juhu on October 29 for the annual Karwa Chauth celebrations at the residence. The Kapoors played host in keeping with the decades-old tradition, where stars and family members showed up dressed in stunning ethnic wear.

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Also Read | Inside Priyanka Chopra's special Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti: Traditional red suit and DIY mehndi

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{{^usCountry}} Among the attendees were Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput, among many others. Check out their attires below. Sonam Kapoor was decked in a multi-piece festive ensemble {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the attendees were Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput, among many others. Check out their attires below. Sonam Kapoor was decked in a multi-piece festive ensemble {{/usCountry}}

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Sonam Kapoor was present at her family event wearing a designer ensemble comprising a deep crimson anarkali tailored with a heavily textured, crushed fabric skirt. It featured a v-neckline that was heavily embroidered with gold zari.

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The actor layered the outfit with a sheer, dual-toned rust-orange and gold organza jacket with wide, structured sleeves and detailed trim borders. She wore misty makeup, oversized drop earrings and bangles, and carried a potli-style handbag with an oversized tassel string.

Shilpa Shetty turned heads in pink and green

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Shilpa Shetty wore a vibrant, traditional ensemble at the Karwa Chauth event with carefully coordinated traditional accessories. The actor was draped in a silk saree with a gradient colour palette, transitioning seamlessly from a soft, pastel pink at the top into a deep, rich red at the border and pallu. The saree is adorned with intricate, scattered gold zari floral motifs as well as a gold zari border.

She paired the saree with a contrasting emerald green silk blouse with glass sleeves. It featured heavy, intricate gold embroidery and brocade work. She let her hair down for the evening, with soft makeup and a small bindi elevating her look.

For accessories, Shilpa Shetty wore a statement choker necklace crafted with oversized emerald stones set in gold, mirroring the green of her blouse. She also wore coordinated earrings, a full set of traditional bangles and chooda, multiple finger rings and a nose pin, while carrying a puja thali in her hands.

Mira Rajput looked elegant in a shimmering gold silk saree

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Mira Rajput was a picture of elegance at the event, wearing a lightweight, high-sheen tissue silk saree of beige-gold, with intricate mirror work on the border. She wore a matching beige-gold tonal blouse styled with a structured scoop-neck and short sleeves, heavily embellished with dense geometric mirror patterns all over.

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Her look was accentuated by open hair and soft makeup, as she accessorised with sleek bangles and earrings and carried a traditional potli bag.