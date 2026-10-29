Inside Priyanka Chopra's special Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti: Traditional red suit and DIY mehndi

Priyanka Chopra wore a traditional sindoori red kurta set to break the Karwa Chauth fast she observed for her husband, Nick Jonas. The ensemble features a sleeveless kurta styled with an organza dupatta, both accentuated with shimmering gold lace embroidery, sequin embellishments, and appliqué work.

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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked the festival of Karwa Chauth on October 29 and shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. On Thursday, Priyanka posted a bunch of photos: her DIY mehndi design, her breaking the Karwa Chauth fast, Malti hugging Nick, and another showing her in a ceremonial red outfit. Let's decode her look.

The actor styled the traditional look with precious gold Kundan jewels from her collection, including haath phool, pearl-adorned jhumki earrings, rings, and a statement watch. Leaving her hair loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves, for the makeup, Priyanka chose a classic red lip shade, rouged cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, a red bindi, sindoor, and a dewy base.

She posted the pictures unveiling her look with two funny captions: in one of the photos, she is seen wearing a baseball cap and wondering, “ When will this moon come out?” and for another, in which Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing outside, while she holds the Karwa Chauth thaali, she wrote, “Ok I'm filmy every year…@nickjonas.”

Another picture showed their daughter, Malti, hugging her dad, which the actor captioned, “Daddy's home! My whole world in one frame…Happy Karwa Chauth.”