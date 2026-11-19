Winter wedding dressing comes with its own little dilemma. You want to look dressed up, but you also don't want to spend the entire evening shivering in a sleeveless blouse. A shawl can feel a little too predictable, while a bulky jacket can undo all the effort that went into putting your outfit together. Sonam Kapoor, however, has offered a rather chic solution: a velvet jacket.

Sonam Kapoor's emerald velvet jacket is the winter wedding inspiration we needed (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

At the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai on November 17, the actor stepped out in a custom ensemble by Anamika Khanna, pairing a hand-painted floral chiffon saree with a rich emerald-green velvet overcoat. Finished with antique-gold borders and embroidered cuffs, the jacket added a regal layer to the look without taking away from the saree. Statement emerald jewellery completed the ensemble.

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And while Sonam's outfit was couture, the styling idea is surprisingly wearable. A velvet jacket can give an existing saree, kurta set or lehenga a completely different personality. Consider it the winter wardrobe addition that does more than just keep you warm.

Why velvet jackets deserve a place in your wedding wardrobe

Velvet has a way of making even a relatively simple outfit look occasion-ready. Its rich texture catches the light beautifully, while jewel tones such as emerald, wine, navy and deep plum feel particularly suited to winter celebrations.

You don't necessarily need to buy an entirely new outfit. A statement velvet jacket can be layered over pieces you already own, giving them a fresh look without the expense of a head-to-toe ensemble.

For instance, a plain silk or chiffon saree can look instantly more elaborate with a long velvet jacket. A simple kurta set can be dressed up with an embroidered, waist-length layer, while a lehenga can get a more contemporary finish with a structured velvet jacket instead of the usual dupatta styling.

3 ways to style a velvet jacket this wedding season

1. Give your saree a regal update

Take inspiration from Sonam and layer a long velvet jacket over a saree. A contrasting shade can make the outfit more interesting: think emerald over ivory, wine over blush pink or midnight blue over a muted gold drape. Keep the jacket's length and fit in mind so that it complements the saree rather than overwhelming it.

2. Make your kurta set cocktail-ready

Have a relatively simple kurta set sitting in your wardrobe? Add a velvet jacket with embroidered borders or statement buttons. A fitted, waist-length style can work particularly well with straight trousers or cigarette pants. Finish with earrings and embellished footwear, and you have an outfit that feels considerably more dressed up.

3. Give your lehenga a winter-friendly twist

A velvet jacket can be a refreshing alternative to a traditional dupatta, especially for a cocktail night or reception. Try a cropped or tailored style with a flowing lehenga skirt. If the skirt already has heavy embroidery, choose a jacket with more restrained detailing to keep the overall look balanced.

4 velvet jackets to shop for winter weddings

You don't need a custom couture ensemble to experiment with this trend. From embroidered layers to richer, jewel-toned styles, these four picks are worth considering if you want to bring a little of Sonam's velvet-layering magic into your own wedding wardrobe.

A little styling tip before you pick one: think about what you already own. A versatile jacket that works with a saree, a kurta set and a lehenga will earn far more wardrobe mileage than a piece you can wear just once.

Sonam's look is a reminder that winter wedding dressing doesn't have to mean choosing between looking glamorous and staying comfortable. Sometimes, all your outfit needs is one very good layer.

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Sonam Kapoor's velvet jacket: FAQs What did Sonam Kapoor wear to the Earthshot Prize 2026? Sonam Kapoor wore a custom floral chiffon saree with an emerald-green velvet overcoat by Anamika Khanna at the Mumbai ceremony.

What colours of velvet jackets are best for winter weddings? Emerald, wine, plum, navy and black are versatile choices that pair well with many festive outfits.

Can you wear a velvet jacket to an Indian wedding? Yes. Velvet jackets work particularly well for winter wedding receptions, cocktail parties and evening celebrations.

How can you style a velvet jacket with a saree? Layer a long velvet jacket over a saree and choose contrasting colours such as emerald with ivory or wine with blush pink.

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