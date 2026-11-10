Sonia Gandhi appears on magazine cover in classic blush-pink saree as her memoir hits bookstores

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love hit bookstores on November 10. Published by HarperCollins India, it gives a profound glimpse into her personal life, tracing her early years, her journey to India, and her family relationships. On the day of the book's release, she appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India in a classic ethnic ensemble.
ALSO READ: 'Wanted to portray my family honestly': Sonia Gandhi explains reason behind writing her memoir
More about the look
For the photoshoot, she was all smiles, striking a graceful pose in an ensemble rooted in classic styling. The drape felt familiar and true to her signature style. She wore a blush-pink saree with thin gold borders outlined in red, paired with a red blouse. She accessorised minimally with pearl earrings, while her shoulder-length hair was neatly styled with a black hairband. Her relaxed pose complemented the traditional ensemble, lending the portrait a sense of approachable warmth. This is the kind of look that feels both formal and personal. The pastel shade softened the formality a bit, and the red blouse added a vivid contrast to the blush pink saree.{{/usCountry}}
For the photoshoot, she was all smiles, striking a graceful pose in an ensemble rooted in classic styling. The drape felt familiar and true to her signature style. She wore a blush-pink saree with thin gold borders outlined in red, paired with a red blouse. She accessorised minimally with pearl earrings, while her shoulder-length hair was neatly styled with a black hairband. Her relaxed pose complemented the traditional ensemble, lending the portrait a sense of approachable warmth. This is the kind of look that feels both formal and personal. The pastel shade softened the formality a bit, and the red blouse added a vivid contrast to the blush pink saree.{{/usCountry}}
What makes this cover so special?
Earlier, she mentioned that her reason for writing the book was deeply personal and closely tied to her family. Her family has also been involved in the project. For the photoshoot, she was styled by her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi, and photographed by her grandson, Raihan Vadra. The photograph on the memoir's cover was also taken by a family member: her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, who captured it decades ago.
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