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Sonia Gandhi appears on magazine cover in classic blush-pink saree as her memoir hits bookstores

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 20:09:35 IST
By Adrija Dey
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Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was released on November 10. She also appeared for a magazine cover shoot. (File Photo/PTI)
Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, was released on November 10. She also appeared for a magazine cover shoot. (File Photo/PTI)
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For the launch of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi appeared on a magazine cover, donning a classical ensemble, styled by her daughter.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love hit bookstores on November 10. Published by HarperCollins India, it gives a profound glimpse into her personal life, tracing her early years, her journey to India, and her family relationships. On the day of the book's release, she appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India in a classic ethnic ensemble.

ALSO READ: 'Wanted to portray my family honestly': Sonia Gandhi explains reason behind writing her memoir

More about the look

What makes this cover so special?

Earlier, she mentioned that her reason for writing the book was deeply personal and closely tied to her family. Her family has also been involved in the project. For the photoshoot, she was styled by her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi, and photographed by her grandson, Raihan Vadra. The photograph on the memoir's cover was also taken by a family member: her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, who captured it decades ago.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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