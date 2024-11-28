Stay cosy and stylish this season with trendy hoodies for college girls

We all know that college girls' fashion changes with the seasons. With the winter season approaching, their style will once again shift to match the weather. You’ll need new clothes for the winter, and among all those, the most essential item will be hoodies. Stay Cozy and Stylish -trendy Hoodies for College Girls

College girls absolutely love hoodies. They can be styled with almost anything—whether it's paired with a jacket or something else, hoodies fit perfectly with everything.

Hoodies also possess a charm that make many girls think they look cute and trendy in hoodies, which is the reason for the explosion of popularity of hoodies. Hoodies are a combination of a casual and chic vibe that you can wear daily in college, be it in the classroom or outside with friends.

To help you gear up for the winter season, we’ve explored Myntra to find the best and trendiest hoodies for college girls. These hoodies are not only stylish but also designed to keep you warm and comfortable.

Also read: Find the best cropped sweatshirts for women under Rs.999 for a stylish look

Top 10 hoodies every college girl must have this winter season!

So, we found some hoodies on Myntra for college-going girls that look great and keep warm during the winter session.

This cosy and stylish black and pink sweatshirt is ideal for a relaxed day out. Drop shoulder sleeves, a warm hood, and ribbed hem stretch through the rest of the day adding to your comfort, which makes for an excellent casual weekend ensemble.

No matter if you're just in a chill mood or capturing special moments with friends, this sweatshirt provides maximum comfort while looking stylistic. Connect it with your favourite pair of jeans and achieve a casual look that does not compromise your style and comfort.

Comfortable Long Sleeves

Soft and Cozy Fabric

Bold Graphic Print

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Wear with Jeans or Leggings Overly Casual Footwear Complete with Sneakers or Casual Boots Avoid Bold Accessories

Stay cosy and trendy with this simple black hoodie from Puma, which you'll love for its comfort. It has a regular fit, a soft jersey-lined hood with a drawcord, and a kangaroo pocket perfect for keeping hands warm or holding small items. The bold PUMA No. 1 logo on the chest adds a sporty touch, and the hoodie is made from recycled materials, helping reduce environmental impact.

This hoodie fits perfectly into the theme of casual day fashion and can be perfectly blended with jeans or leggings, proffering a relaxed yet trendy look. Comfort, style, and eco-friendliness make it a great addition to any wardrobe.

Comfortable Regular Fit

Soft, Eco-Friendly Fabric

Bold PUMA Branding

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Denim jeans for a casual chic look Formal trousers Athletic shorts for an active day out Dress shoes

Are you longing for the good? Furthermore, if fashion has always been your concern, try the H&M cropped zip-up hoodie. Every time we use it, we get a sense of how gentle it is to the touch. The tailor-made construction makes it a piece of clothing suitable for easier days and comfy for the entire day.

The drawstring hood and zip are practical and add to the overall style, while the ribbed cuffs and hem give it a sporty touch that anyone will find flattering. Anyone will often throw it on over their favourite outfits, and it never fails to complete the look.

Comfortable Relaxed Fit

Soft Brushed Inside

Versatile Zip Closure

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Pair with Joggers or Jeans for a casual look Avoid overly tight bottoms Complete the look with Sneakers or Casual Shoes Bold Accessories that clash with the simplicity

It's easy to understand why this grey Mast & Harbour sweatshirt is just what you need. You'll immediately like the striking font design that gives your casual clothing a stylish touch as you put it on. We liked the kangaroo pocket and drawcord hoodie that added functionality, and the straight hem and long sleeves offer a relaxed, comfortable fit. This sweatshirt is a great option for both outdoor activities and casual get-togethers.

Comfortable Long Sleeves

Soft, Pure Cotton Fabric

Stylish Typography Design

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Slim-fit jeans or leggings for a chic, Casual Look Formal trousers or skirts Casual sneakers or boots to keep it sporty and comfortable Heavy accessories that may overpower the simple design

If you're looking for a stylish and practical sweatshirt, this green one is a great choice. The zip closure makes it easy to put on, while the long sleeves keep you warm on cooler days. The comfy hood is perfect for when it gets windy, and the two front pockets are ideal for carrying essentials like a phone or keys.

In addition, the hem, which is ribbed, comfortably fits around, thus giving them a perfect snogging fit even if it just relaxes, which makes it the most comfortable and fashionable apparel. It is good to dress in such an item whether you do the house chores or meet with your pals.

Comfortable Long Sleeves

Functional Zip Closure

Versatile Design with Hood

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A messy bun or casual ponytail to maintain a relaxed vibe Intricate or oversized scarves that may compete with the simple design Minimalistic silver jewellery like small hoops or stud earrings complement the hoodie's clean look Heavy, layered necklaces can overwhelm the hoodie's casual aesthetic.

Looking for a comfy yet stylish addition to your casual wardrobe? This pink typography printed pullover offers a relaxed fit with long sleeves and a hood, making it perfect for chilly days. The soft fabric ensures comfort, while the straight hem adds a clean, classic touch. Ideal for laid-back outings or weekend wear, this pullover keeps you cosy without compromising on style.

Comfortable Long Sleeves

Quite Soft

Relaxed Fit Fabric

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Skinny Jeans or Joggers Overly Formal Trousers Casual Sneakers or Boots Heavy Accessories

Looking for a relaxed and fashionable item to complete your casual style? This hoodie in pink Sherpa from Roadster wins it all with its simple hoodie, long sleeves, and a kangaroo pocket that helps keep you warm during cold days. The modern lettering gives your ensemble a sophisticated look, and the soft, textured fabric will feel like a warm hug when you wear it on a cool morning stroll.

Its regular cut and straight hem guarantee flexibility of movement and make it a sensible option for daily use, seamlessly combining charm and comfort.

Comfortable Long Sleeves

Soft Sherpa Material

Trendy Typography Design

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with Casual Beanies or Caps for a laid-back look Overly Formal Hairstyles like Slicked-Back Styles Simple Hoop Earrings for an effortless finish Chunky, Statement Necklaces or Bracelets

This charcoal solid hoodie from Fleximaa is the perfect go-to when comfort meets style. Designed with a front zip closure, two kangaroo pockets, and a cosy hood, it offers both warmth and practicality for outdoor adventures or casual outings. The long sleeves and straight hem provide a relaxed fit, ensuring you stay comfortable while looking effortlessly chic.

Practical Zip Closure for Ease

Soft Long Sleeves for Comfort

Functional Kangaroo Pockets

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A Sleek Low Bun for a casual vibe Bulky Layered Accessories Simple Jewellery for a touch of elegance Formal Footwear like Dress Shoes

This blue solid hooded longline sweatshirt from ADBUCKS combines comfort and style effortlessly. Its front-zip closure, long sleeves, and two insert pockets make it the perfect addition to any casual wardrobe. The ribbed hem and relaxed fit provide a modern touch, making it suitable for various occasions while keeping you warm and stylish.

Long Sleeves for Comfort

Soft, Solid Fabric

Functional Zip Closure

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A Loose Top Knot for a laid-back look Tight, Sleek Hairstyles like Flat Ironed Locks Delicate Stud Earrings for understated elegance Heavy, Oversized Accessories like Bold Chains

There’s nothing better than wrapping up in this green printed hoodie from HRX by Hrithik Roshan on a chilly day because it combines warmth and lightness effortlessly. You’ll love how it keeps you comfortable during evening walks, while the hood offers excellent protection against the wind, making it the perfect choice for cold weather.

Comfortable Full Sleeves

Soft and Breathable Fabric

Reflective Logo Print

It can be Paired with Avoid Pairing with A Casual High Ponytail or Messy Bun Overly Bold Hairstyles or Complex Updos Minimalist Crossbody Bag or Backpack Large, Flashy Jewellery or Chunky Watches

Also read: Top 10 Hoodies for College-Going Boys to Ace Casual Style

Conclusion

Choosing the right hoodie is about balancing personal style and winter comfort. A hoodie that feels uniquely "you" combines a simple design with soft, snug fabric for the perfect fit. With countless styles, materials, and patterns available, there’s something for everyone—whether you lean toward bold prints or classic simplicity.

More than just keeping you warm, hoodies elevate your look and bring versatility to your wardrobe. Pair them with jackets or jeans, and accessorise to add a personal touch that makes your winter outfits stand out. A well-chosen hoodie isn’t just an outfit—it’s a statement of style and comfort all in one.

Also read: Stay Chic with the Best Casual Footwear for Women - Metro & Mochi’s stylish collection up to 50% off

Frequently Asked Questions About Girl’s Hoodies What Can Girls Wear with Hoodies? For a natural but stylish outfit, one of the best options is to wear a hoodie, which you can easily complement with skinny jeans or leggings for a neat appearance. Jazz things up by wearing a leather jacket or beanie on top, and a pair of sneakers or ankle-length boots is just the proper choice for the shoes.

How Should a Hoodie Fit? The fit of a hoodie depends on personal preference and plans for the day. Oversized hoodies offer a cosy feel, especially for lounging, while fitted ones work well for stepping out, giving a more polished look without sacrificing comfort.

How to Style a Hoodie in a Cute Way? A cropped hoodie can be worn with high-waisted jeans or a flowing skirt to create a playful and cheerful look that no one can miss. Also, your look can be complemented with the little hoop earrings or a necklace thus departing the boundary of casual and chic.

Should Hoodies Be Tight or Loose? Choosing between a loose or fitted hoodie depends on the desired style. Loose hoodies are excellent for layering or relaxing, while snug ones deliver a sporty, sharp appearance that suits a variety of outings.

When to Wear a Hoodie? A hoodie fits seamlessly into casual coffee meetups, study sessions, or quick errands, providing both style and comfort. Whether layered for a chilly evening or worn for a relaxed day indoors, it effortlessly complements different activities.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.