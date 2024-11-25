Menu Explore
Top 10 stylish and comfortable hoodies for college boys: Perfect everyday picks on Myntra

ByTeam Shop Now
Nov 25, 2024 11:00 AM IST

Explore the top 10 hoodies for college boys, blending comfort and style. Find product details, pairing tips, and FAQs for the best casual looks.

Hoodies are a must-have item for college guys, blending comfort and style perfectly. Whether you're enduring the cold of an early class, relaxing in your residence hall, or socialising with friends, a hoodie is perfect for any casual setting. Simple to match with many options and endless styles, hoodies assist college men in achieving stylish looks with ease.

In the current market, a variety of hoodies are available in different colours, designs, and sizes. It's crucial to understand what is most effective for you among the many choices available. This guide features ten exceptional hoodie choices found on Myntra, created to enhance your relaxed fashion. Every hoodie has been meticulously selected for its high quality, perfect fit, and versatility to guarantee that you discover something that matches your preferences and budget.

Discover 10 must-have hoodies for college-going boys. Comfortable and trendy, these picks from Myntra feature pairing tips, product links, and FAQs.
Discover 10 must-have hoodies for college-going boys. Comfortable and trendy, these picks from Myntra feature pairing tips, product links, and FAQs.

Points to keep in mind while purchasing a hoodie
  • Material: For a blend of warmth and comfort, use breathable, soft materials like fleece or cotton.
  • Fit: Depending on your body shape and preferred style, pick from slim-fit, large, or regular-fit clothing.
  • Design: Hoodies are available in prints, solid colours, and colour-block designs. Choose a design that reflects your own style.
  • Care Instructions: Certain hoodies can need extra attention, including air drying or cold washing. To prevent damage, check the labels.
  • Seasonal Requirements: Choose heavier textiles with fleece lining for the winter. All year long, lightweight hoodies are ideal.
  • Functionality: If the hoodie meets your needs, make sure it has useful features like drawstrings or kangaroo pockets.

Top hoodie picks for college boys

1.

The Bear House Hooded Pure Cotton Pullover Sweatshirt

This pure cotton pullover sweater from The Bear House is a high-end option for daily wear and provides unparalleled comfort. Its breathable fabric makes it appropriate for long college days, and its minimalist design is ideal for lads who like understatement. It is perfect for informal occasions because of the hood and kangaroo pocket, which offer functionality.

Specifications:

  • Material: 100% Cotton
  • Fit: Regular
  • Design: Solid with subtle logo

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Slim-fit jeans, sneakersBaggy cargo pants
Bomber jacket, loafersFormal trousers

2.

Slazenger Men Green Logo Hoodie

Slazenger's athletic green and white hoodie has a modern flair. Its logo pattern on the chest gives it a stylish touch and goes well with both casual and sportswear. Comfort without sacrificing style is ensured by the material's softness and durability.

Specifications:

  • Material: Cotton-polyester blend
  • Fit: Relaxed
  • Design: Bold logo print

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Joggers, running shoesOversized pants
Denim shorts, casual sandalsOffice wear

3.

Highlander Black Oversized Hoodie

This Highlander large black hoodie is the pinnacle of urban style and comfort. Its baggy style makes layering a breeze, and the striking black colour goes well with practically anything you wear. This hoodie is a must-have for relaxing or grabbing coffee with friends.

Specifications:

  • Material: Cotton blend
  • Fit: Oversized
  • Design: Solid with a drawstring hood

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Skinny jeans, high-top sneakersLoose cargo pants
Denim jackets, minimal accessoriesFormal shoes

4.

Roadster Black Printed Hoodie

A sleek, edgy look is provided by Roadster's black and white patterned hoodie. It stands out because of the abstract pattern on the chest, and the fleece lining keeps you toasty in the winter. It's a great choice for giving your laid-back style a unique twist.

Specifications:

  • Material: Cotton fleece
  • Fit: Regular
  • Design: Abstract print

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Distressed jeans, white sneakersLoud patterned pants
Leather jackets, black bootsBright neon accessories

5.

Here & Now Typographic Printed Pure Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt

For individuals who prefer a modern, youthful look, the Here & Now Typographic Hoodie is a fantastic choice. This hoodie's striking typographic print gives a basic design personality and flair. Because it is made entirely of pure cotton, it is very soft and breathable, making it a suitable option for both formal and informal settings. The hood offers functionality for colder weather, and the loose shape makes movement effortless. Its simple yet stylish style makes it perfect for wearing with a range of casual bottoms.

Specifications:

  • Material: 100% Cotton
  • Fit: Regular
  • Design: Bold typographic print with hood

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Black skinny jeans, sneakersBright, patterned trousers
Joggers or casual pants, slip-onsFormal jackets or trousers

6.

Wrogn Men White Solid Hooded Sweatshirt

This Wrogn white plain hoodie is a multipurpose item that has a simple, basic appearance. It is ideal for layering with other items and is made of a soft cotton blend, making it comfy for long college days. The generally relaxed design is given structure by the ribbed hem and cuffs. This sweatshirt goes well with many different outfits because of the subtle logo detailing on the chest, which gives the perfect amount of brand appeal.

Specifications:

  • Material: Cotton blend
  • Fit: Regular
  • Design: Solid with logo detailing

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Denim jeans, sneakersCargo pants, chunky shoes
Layered with a leather jacketLoud prints

7.

Kook n Keech Men White & Black Colourblocked Hoodie

Kook n Keech's striking colour-blocked hoodie gives your casual attire a vibrant appearance. It looks remarkable because of the contrast between the black and white panels, and the soft cotton fabric keeps you comfortable all day. The hood is a great choice for chilly campus days because it provides warmth when needed. This hoodie's contemporary style makes it ideal for subtly making a fashion statement.

Specifications:

  • Material: Cotton
  • Fit: Regular
  • Design: Colourblocked panels

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Dark jeans, white sneakersBright colours, patterned bottoms
Casual trousers, bootsFormal jackets

8.

Allen Solly Men Hooded Sweatshirt

For people who like a timeless, sophisticated style, the Allen Solly hoodie is ideal. This hoodie goes well with practically any casual ensemble thanks to its understated style and simple lines. It provides long-lasting comfort because of its soft blend of fibres, while the hood provides additional weather protection. This hoodie will keep you comfortable and trendy whether you're going to a lecture or just hanging out.

Specifications:

  • Material: Cotton-polyester blend
  • Fit: Regular
  • Design: Solid with minimal branding

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Chinos, loafersAthletic shoes
Casual jackets, casual jeansFormal trousers

9.

Flying Machine Men Navy Blue Solid Hooded Sweatshirt

The navy blue hoodie from Flying Machine is a timeless item that goes well with any collegiate outfit. Its straightforward basic colour makes it simple to combine with a variety of jeans and accessories. The kangaroo pocket provides convenience, and the premium fabric guarantees comfort for a long time. It is appropriate for practically any informal setting, including classes and weekend get-togethers, thanks to its simple design.

Specifications:

  • Material: Cotton
  • Fit: Regular
  • Design: Solid navy blue

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Grey or black jeans, sneakersBright, flashy accessories
Casual jackets, bootsFormal attire

10.

Bewakoof Heavy Duty 10 Men Oversized Hoodies

The roomy fit of the Bewakoof Heavy Duty 10 hoodie makes it ideal for anyone who prefers a laid-back, street-style aesthetic. It is the perfect option for the cooler months because of its fleece material, which offers warmth and comfort. Its statement-making "Heavy Duty" text print and roomy cut make it easy to pair with other laid-back ensembles. This hoodie is ideal for casual events and college because it provides warmth and style.

Specifications:

  • Material: Fleece
  • Fit: Oversized
  • Design: Bold printed text

Pair WithAvoid Pairing With
Slim jeans, chunky sneakersTight-fitting trousers
Casual trousers, bootsSleek, formal jackets

For college boys, hoodies are a multipurpose wardrobe staple that combine comfort, style, and functionality. Every option in this guide accommodates a range of preferences and requirements, from simple designs to striking patterns. They go well with casual attire, are ideal for layering, and are brave enough to withstand colder temperatures. Myntra offers a variety of hoodies from reliable brands, so you're likely to discover one that complements your outfit.

You may make an informed purchase of hoodies that complement your taste and price range by adhering to the advice in our buying guide. A decent hoodie will support you whether you're lounging, going to lectures, or meeting pals.

Frequently Asked Questions About Hoodies for College Boys

  • How to select the size of a hoodie that fits you well?

    It is about comfort and proportion. Slim-fit: Need a little more mechanical fit to your look? Try slim-fit hoodies. Going oversized — Easiest option is an oversized hoodie or two, in case you'll be wearing them over T-shirts or shirts anyway, so much room (for the boys).

  • Even in summer, is it okay to wear a hoodie?

    Absolutely, as long as you stick to the lightweight hoodie styles and breathable materials such as cotton. These are ideal for mildly chilly evenings or air-conditioned places.

  • What type of Footwear to Wear with Hoodies?

    Sneakers are a simple option but loaders or slip-ons do the job as essentially if you want it casual. On the way out for a more rugged approach, a good pair of boots can toughen up your look.

  • How can I make my hoodie look less casual?

    Layering is your best friend. Consider your hoodie with a more tailored bomber jacket or denim jacket. Accessories like a beanie, casual wristwatch or even stylish sunglasses can instantly make your look more interesting.

  • Are oversized hoodies still in fashion?

    Definitely! Right now, oversized hoodies are all the rage. They have that chilled out vibe which is ideal for a college student who wants comfort as well as style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

