Top 10 stylish and comfortable hoodies for college boys: Perfect everyday picks on Myntra

Hoodies are a must-have item for college guys, blending comfort and style perfectly. Whether you're enduring the cold of an early class, relaxing in your residence hall, or socialising with friends, a hoodie is perfect for any casual setting. Simple to match with many options and endless styles, hoodies assist college men in achieving stylish looks with ease.



In the current market, a variety of hoodies are available in different colours, designs, and sizes. It's crucial to understand what is most effective for you among the many choices available. This guide features ten exceptional hoodie choices found on Myntra, created to enhance your relaxed fashion. Every hoodie has been meticulously selected for its high quality, perfect fit, and versatility to guarantee that you discover something that matches your preferences and budget. Discover 10 must-have hoodies for college-going boys. Comfortable and trendy, these picks from Myntra feature pairing tips, product links, and FAQs.

Material: For a blend of warmth and comfort, use breathable, soft materials like fleece or cotton.

Fit: Depending on your body shape and preferred style, pick from slim-fit, large, or regular-fit clothing.

Design: Hoodies are available in prints, solid colours, and colour-block designs. Choose a design that reflects your own style.

Care Instructions: Certain hoodies can need extra attention, including air drying or cold washing. To prevent damage, check the labels.

Seasonal Requirements: Choose heavier textiles with fleece lining for the winter. All year long, lightweight hoodies are ideal.

Functionality: If the hoodie meets your needs, make sure it has useful features like drawstrings or kangaroo pockets.

Top hoodie picks for college boys

This pure cotton pullover sweater from The Bear House is a high-end option for daily wear and provides unparalleled comfort. Its breathable fabric makes it appropriate for long college days, and its minimalist design is ideal for lads who like understatement. It is perfect for informal occasions because of the hood and kangaroo pocket, which offer functionality.

Specifications:

Material : 100% Cotton

: 100% Cotton Fit : Regular

: Regular Design: Solid with subtle logo

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Slim-fit jeans, sneakers Baggy cargo pants Bomber jacket, loafers Formal trousers

Slazenger's athletic green and white hoodie has a modern flair. Its logo pattern on the chest gives it a stylish touch and goes well with both casual and sportswear. Comfort without sacrificing style is ensured by the material's softness and durability.

Specifications:

Material : Cotton-polyester blend

: Cotton-polyester blend Fit : Relaxed

: Relaxed Design: Bold logo print

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Joggers, running shoes Oversized pants Denim shorts, casual sandals Office wear

This Highlander large black hoodie is the pinnacle of urban style and comfort. Its baggy style makes layering a breeze, and the striking black colour goes well with practically anything you wear. This hoodie is a must-have for relaxing or grabbing coffee with friends.

Specifications:

Material : Cotton blend

: Cotton blend Fit : Oversized

: Oversized Design: Solid with a drawstring hood



Pair With Avoid Pairing With Skinny jeans, high-top sneakers Loose cargo pants Denim jackets, minimal accessories Formal shoes

A sleek, edgy look is provided by Roadster's black and white patterned hoodie. It stands out because of the abstract pattern on the chest, and the fleece lining keeps you toasty in the winter. It's a great choice for giving your laid-back style a unique twist.

Specifications:

Material : Cotton fleece

: Cotton fleece Fit : Regular

: Regular Design: Abstract print

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Distressed jeans, white sneakers Loud patterned pants Leather jackets, black boots Bright neon accessories

For individuals who prefer a modern, youthful look, the Here & Now Typographic Hoodie is a fantastic choice. This hoodie's striking typographic print gives a basic design personality and flair. Because it is made entirely of pure cotton, it is very soft and breathable, making it a suitable option for both formal and informal settings. The hood offers functionality for colder weather, and the loose shape makes movement effortless. Its simple yet stylish style makes it perfect for wearing with a range of casual bottoms.

Specifications:

Material : 100% Cotton

: 100% Cotton Fit : Regular

: Regular Design: Bold typographic print with hood

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Black skinny jeans, sneakers Bright, patterned trousers Joggers or casual pants, slip-ons Formal jackets or trousers

This Wrogn white plain hoodie is a multipurpose item that has a simple, basic appearance. It is ideal for layering with other items and is made of a soft cotton blend, making it comfy for long college days. The generally relaxed design is given structure by the ribbed hem and cuffs. This sweatshirt goes well with many different outfits because of the subtle logo detailing on the chest, which gives the perfect amount of brand appeal.

Specifications:

Material : Cotton blend

: Cotton blend Fit : Regular

: Regular Design: Solid with logo detailing

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Denim jeans, sneakers Cargo pants, chunky shoes Layered with a leather jacket Loud prints

Kook n Keech's striking colour-blocked hoodie gives your casual attire a vibrant appearance. It looks remarkable because of the contrast between the black and white panels, and the soft cotton fabric keeps you comfortable all day. The hood is a great choice for chilly campus days because it provides warmth when needed. This hoodie's contemporary style makes it ideal for subtly making a fashion statement.

Specifications:

Material : Cotton

: Cotton Fit : Regular

: Regular Design: Colourblocked panels

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Dark jeans, white sneakers Bright colours, patterned bottoms Casual trousers, boots Formal jackets

For people who like a timeless, sophisticated style, the Allen Solly hoodie is ideal. This hoodie goes well with practically any casual ensemble thanks to its understated style and simple lines. It provides long-lasting comfort because of its soft blend of fibres, while the hood provides additional weather protection. This hoodie will keep you comfortable and trendy whether you're going to a lecture or just hanging out.

Specifications:

Material : Cotton-polyester blend

: Cotton-polyester blend Fit : Regular

: Regular Design: Solid with minimal branding

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Chinos, loafers Athletic shoes Casual jackets, casual jeans Formal trousers

The navy blue hoodie from Flying Machine is a timeless item that goes well with any collegiate outfit. Its straightforward basic colour makes it simple to combine with a variety of jeans and accessories. The kangaroo pocket provides convenience, and the premium fabric guarantees comfort for a long time. It is appropriate for practically any informal setting, including classes and weekend get-togethers, thanks to its simple design.

Specifications:

Material : Cotton

: Cotton Fit : Regular

: Regular Design: Solid navy blue

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Grey or black jeans, sneakers Bright, flashy accessories Casual jackets, boots Formal attire

The roomy fit of the Bewakoof Heavy Duty 10 hoodie makes it ideal for anyone who prefers a laid-back, street-style aesthetic. It is the perfect option for the cooler months because of its fleece material, which offers warmth and comfort. Its statement-making "Heavy Duty" text print and roomy cut make it easy to pair with other laid-back ensembles. This hoodie is ideal for casual events and college because it provides warmth and style.

Specifications:

Material : Fleece

: Fleece Fit : Oversized

: Oversized Design: Bold printed text

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Slim jeans, chunky sneakers Tight-fitting trousers Casual trousers, boots Sleek, formal jackets

For college boys, hoodies are a multipurpose wardrobe staple that combine comfort, style, and functionality. Every option in this guide accommodates a range of preferences and requirements, from simple designs to striking patterns. They go well with casual attire, are ideal for layering, and are brave enough to withstand colder temperatures. Myntra offers a variety of hoodies from reliable brands, so you're likely to discover one that complements your outfit.



You may make an informed purchase of hoodies that complement your taste and price range by adhering to the advice in our buying guide. A decent hoodie will support you whether you're lounging, going to lectures, or meeting pals.

Frequently Asked Questions About Hoodies for College Boys How to select the size of a hoodie that fits you well? It is about comfort and proportion. Slim-fit: Need a little more mechanical fit to your look? Try slim-fit hoodies. Going oversized — Easiest option is an oversized hoodie or two, in case you'll be wearing them over T-shirts or shirts anyway, so much room (for the boys).

Even in summer, is it okay to wear a hoodie? Absolutely, as long as you stick to the lightweight hoodie styles and breathable materials such as cotton. These are ideal for mildly chilly evenings or air-conditioned places.

What type of Footwear to Wear with Hoodies? Sneakers are a simple option but loaders or slip-ons do the job as essentially if you want it casual. On the way out for a more rugged approach, a good pair of boots can toughen up your look.

How can I make my hoodie look less casual? Layering is your best friend. Consider your hoodie with a more tailored bomber jacket or denim jacket. Accessories like a beanie, casual wristwatch or even stylish sunglasses can instantly make your look more interesting.

Are oversized hoodies still in fashion? Definitely! Right now, oversized hoodies are all the rage. They have that chilled out vibe which is ideal for a college student who wants comfort as well as style.

