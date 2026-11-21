A perfectly drawn winged eyeliner has the power to transform even the simplest makeup look. Whether you are getting ready for a festive celebration, a wedding, a dinner date or simply want to add some definition to your everyday makeup, a sharp flick can make all the difference. And when it comes to carrying this eye makeup trend with confidence, Mrunal Thakur gives us plenty of inspiration.

Take inspiration from Mrunal Thakur's sharp winged eyeliner (Instagram) more less

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

The actress has often experimented with different eyeliner styles, from classic black wings to colourful, dramatic eye makeup. Her sharp winged eyeliner, in particular, is a look worth bookmarking if you enjoy statement eye makeup. The trick is to create a clean, well-defined line that gradually extends beyond the outer corner of the eyes, giving them a lifted appearance.

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You do not necessarily need professional makeup skills to recreate this look. Choosing the right eyeliner can make the process considerably easier. Here are five products worth considering if you want to achieve a precise, well-defined wing.

5 eyeliners to help you recreate Mrunal Thakur's look

If you are still learning how to draw a wing, a felt-tip eyeliner can be a practical starting point. The Swiss Beauty Bold Felt Tip Eyeliner features a pen-style applicator that offers better control while drawing fine lines. Its pointed tip can help you create a thin line along the upper lash line before extending it into a wing.

I would consider this an option for anyone who prefers the convenience of a sketch pen over a traditional liquid eyeliner. You can gradually build the thickness of your wing without making the entire eye look too dramatic.

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For those who prefer a precise, defined finish, the PAC 24H Sketch Eyeliner is another product to explore. Its fine sketch-style applicator makes it suitable for creating controlled strokes, especially when you want a narrow inner line that transitions into a sharper outer flick.

The matte finish also makes it worth considering for occasions when you want your eyeliner to stand out without adding unnecessary shine. It can work particularly well with neutral eyeshadow, mascara and nude lipstick for a balanced makeup look.

A classic black wing is a versatile makeup choice, and the SUGAR POP Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is an affordable option to consider. Its flexible applicator allows you to experiment with different eyeliner thicknesses, making it suitable for both subtle definition and more dramatic eye makeup.

The waterproof formula is another feature to look for if you want an eyeliner for longer wear. You can pair it with a soft brown eyeshadow and mascara for an everyday look or create a thicker wing for evening occasions.

If you are looking for a premium eyeliner option, the Sephora Collection Intense Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner deserves a place on your list. A liquid eyeliner is particularly useful when you want a sharp, defined finish, and this waterproof option is worth exploring for statement eye makeup.

Use its applicator to draw a thin line close to the upper lashes and gradually extend it towards the outer corner. You can build the wing by adding small strokes rather than attempting to draw the entire shape in one go. This approach can help you achieve a more controlled finish.

For beginners who want to experiment with winged eyeliner without spending too much, the Blue Heaven Easy Sketch Intense Eyeliner is another option. Its sketch-pen format makes it convenient to handle, especially when you are practising different wing shapes.

You can start with a small flick at the outer corner and connect it to the upper lash line. Once you are comfortable with the shape, gradually increase its thickness. It is a handy option to consider for everyday makeup as well as occasions when you want more defined eyes.

How to get a sharp winged eyeliner look

Getting both wings to look identical can be tricky, but a few simple techniques can make the process easier.

Start with clean eyelids: Remove excess oil and apply a little eyeshadow primer to create a smooth base.

Map your wing: Look straight into the mirror and mark the direction of the flick. Following the natural angle of your lower lash line can help.

Draw small strokes: Instead of drawing one continuous line, use short strokes to create the wing gradually.

Connect the flick: Bring the outer tip back towards the upper lash line to create a small triangular shape. Fill it in carefully.

Clean the edges: Use a cotton bud or a small angled brush with a little makeup remover to sharpen uneven edges.

If you have hooded eyes, try mapping the wing while looking straight ahead rather than closing your eyes completely. This helps you see how the shape will appear when your eyes are open.

The final word

Mrunal Thakur's sharp winged eyeliner is a reminder that sometimes a simple makeup detail can make a big difference. Whether you prefer a budget-friendly sketch pen or a premium liquid eyeliner, the right applicator can help you achieve a cleaner finish. Pick a formula that suits your comfort level, practise your preferred wing shape and let your eyes do the talking.

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