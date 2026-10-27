Tarun Tahiliani dresses Lebanese singer Maya Diab in silver mermaid lehenga, serves Middle Eastern-Indian couture crossover at Dubai Fashion Week

When veteran Indian couturier Tarun Tahiliani brought his show to close Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 on October 26, the runway did not merely present clothes; it staged a cultural dialogue. Titled 'Many Moods of Tarun Tahiliani', the collection served as a bridge between Indian artisanal mastery and the refined, modest sensibilities of Middle Eastern couture. Also read | Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘otherworldly’ collection steals the show at India Couture Week

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“An ode to the grace, strength and timeless elegance of the Arabian woman,” he wrote on Instagram on October 27 as he shared the pictures from the fashion show.

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At the heart of the collection was an exploration of volume, structure, and drape. Tarun, who earned his credentials at the Fashion Institute of Technology after a business degree at Wharton, approached clothing with a sharp architectural understanding. Rather than relying solely on heavy traditional embellishments, he leveraged fluid silks and structured tailoring to reinterpret classical silhouettes through an 'India Modern' lens.

A showstopping finale

The finale elevated the drama when Lebanese pop star Maya Diab took to the runway. She wore a heavily embellished silver-grey lehenga set featuring an intricately embroidered, scalloped crop top paired with a mermaid-fit flared skirt, complemented by a sheer, sparkling mesh cape attached at the shoulders. The designer wrote in his caption, “With Maya Diab gracing the runway, the evening celebrated femininity in all its many moods where tradition meets modernity, and craftsmanship transcends borders.” Also read | Aneet Padda looks magical as she makes her showstopper debut at Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale for Tarun Tahiliani

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A sunset palette

{{^usCountry}} In his Dubai Fashion Week collection, the colour story moved through a sunset palette of rich ochres, vibrant oranges, metallic bronzes, deep crimsons, and rich burgundies. A mustard yellow ensemble pairing wide-leg trousers with a structured, high-collared tunic showcased fluid drapes that dropped from the shoulders into sweeping, scarf-like panels, anchored at the throat with jewel-encrusted buttons. A bright orange floor-length cape dress featured slit sleeves that allowed the fluid fabric to fall back like a mantle, paired with a statement collar rendered in intricate crystal work. Tailored kaftans and dramatic details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his Dubai Fashion Week collection, the colour story moved through a sunset palette of rich ochres, vibrant oranges, metallic bronzes, deep crimsons, and rich burgundies. A mustard yellow ensemble pairing wide-leg trousers with a structured, high-collared tunic showcased fluid drapes that dropped from the shoulders into sweeping, scarf-like panels, anchored at the throat with jewel-encrusted buttons. A bright orange floor-length cape dress featured slit sleeves that allowed the fluid fabric to fall back like a mantle, paired with a statement collar rendered in intricate crystal work. Tailored kaftans and dramatic details {{/usCountry}}

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Sleeve treatment emerged as a central structural focus throughout the showcase. A bronze-gold kaftan dress featured floor-length, floor-sweeping cape sleeves with slit openings, balanced by a high neckline and a subtle front slit. Also read | Kaftans are back in fashion. Here are tips on how to style them

Metallic jewel-toned burgundy and deep red kaftans presented structured mandarin-collared long jackets and flowing layered robes, detailed with long tassel fringing along the hems and delicate zipper detailing down the centre front. Every look was carefully accessorised with matching satin headbands, gold or crystal forehead ornaments, and heavy statement neckpieces.