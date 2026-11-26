The 70s are making a rather convincing case for a comeback, and the trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo offers a glimpse of why. Between flowing sarees, old-school kurta-shalwar and flared trousers, the period-inspired styling has plenty of inspiration for anyone who likes their ethnicwear with a little nostalgia.

The 70s ethnic fashion revival: Take cues from Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo (YouTube) more less

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Mahira Khan appears in a flowing saree, while Ahmed Ali Akbar’s look features long sideburns, a pompadour hairstyle and traditional kurta-shalwar. Another glimpse of Ahmed in a suit with bell-bottom trousers adds to the distinctly retro mood. The styling feels rooted in an era when silhouettes did much of the talking: think fluid fabrics, defined waists, generous flares and accessories that add character without overwhelming an outfit.

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The series has also become the subject of controversy in India ahead of its scheduled December 4 premiere. However, its trailer has already offered a useful fashion reference point: vintage-inspired ethnicwear does not have to look like a costume. With a few thoughtful choices, these details can work beautifully in a contemporary wardrobe.

Here are the 70s-inspired fashion elements worth borrowing.

1. Flowing sarees that do the talking

Mahira’s flowing saree is a reminder that an elegant drape does not need heavy embellishment to make an impression. The appeal lies in the movement of the fabric and the way it falls around the body. For a similar feel, look at lightweight sarees in chiffon, georgette or soft silk blends, particularly those with understated prints, delicate borders or subtle motifs.

The blouse can make all the difference. A fitted blouse with elbow-length sleeves, a modest neckline or a simple V-neck can lend the outfit a vintage touch without making it look dated. You can also experiment with a neatly pleated pallu or an open drape, depending on the occasion and how comfortable you feel carrying it.

For a modern interpretation, keep the jewellery edited. A pair of statement earrings, a delicate bangle stack or a single cocktail ring is enough. The idea is to let the saree and its silhouette remain the focus.

2. Bring back the bell-bottom trousers

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If there is one silhouette that immediately brings the 70s to mind, it is the bell-bottom. Ahmed Ali Akbar’s flared trousers in the trailer are a reminder of how much personality a pair of well-cut bottoms can bring to an outfit.

You do not need to recreate a head-to-toe retro look to try the trend. High-waisted flared trousers can be paired with a fitted top, a tucked-in shirt or a short kurta. For an ethnic-fusion outfit, wear them with a straight kurta or a fitted short kurti. The contrast between the fitted upper half and the wider hem creates a balanced silhouette.

Pay attention to the length, too. Ideally, the trousers should skim the top of your footwear without dragging on the floor. If you are petite, a high waist and a moderate flare can create a longer-looking leg line. If you prefer a subtler take, choose bootcut trousers rather than an exaggerated bell-bottom.

3. Give traditional kurtas a retro twist

Ahmed’s old-school kurta-salwar look is another detail worth borrowing. Traditional Indian clothing already has many elements that sit comfortably within a vintage aesthetic: relaxed cuts, textured fabrics, classic prints and understated detailing.

For women, printed straight kurtas, A-line silhouettes and coordinated kurta-palazzo sets can offer an easy way to bring that mood into everyday dressing. Look for earthy shades, small-scale floral patterns, paisley motifs and block-print-inspired designs. A slightly flared kurta paired with wide-leg bottoms can feel especially reminiscent of the era.

For a more contemporary outfit, keep the accessories simple. Kolhapuri-style flats, a small shoulder bag and traditional earrings can complete the look without making it feel overly styled.

4. Choose prints and colours with a nostalgic feel

Retro dressing is not only about flared trousers and flowing sarees. Colour and print play an equally important role. Think warm browns, rust, mustard, olive green, muted orange, cream and deep maroon. These shades can give an outfit a vintage character while remaining easy to wear today.

Paisley, florals, geometric motifs and small repeating prints are worth exploring. If you are hesitant about wearing a bold print from head to toe, start with one element: a printed kurta, a patterned dupatta or a saree with a distinctive border.

A useful styling trick is to keep the rest of the outfit relatively quiet. Pair a busy printed kurta with solid trousers, or let a patterned saree take centre stage with a plain blouse. This keeps the look intentional rather than overwhelming.

5. Finish with understated accessories

The best thing about a vintage-inspired outfit is that it does not need a mountain of accessories. In fact, too many statement pieces can distract from the silhouette.

For sarees and kurtas, try medium-sized jhumkas, simple hoops, a classic watch or a few bangles. With flared trousers, a slim belt can help define the waist, while a structured handbag adds a contemporary finish. If you are wearing a printed outfit, choose accessories in one of its existing colours rather than introducing too many competing shades.

Hair and makeup can also help set the mood. Soft waves, a centre or side parting and a muted lip colour can complement the aesthetic. You can keep the rest of your makeup fresh and modern so the final look does not feel like a period costume.

How to wear the 70s aesthetic without looking dressed for a theme party

The trick is to borrow one or two details rather than recreate an entire decade. Pair flared trousers with a modern top, wear a vintage-inspired saree with a contemporary blouse, or style a printed kurta set with minimal jewellery.

You can also mix textures and proportions. A fluid saree with a structured blouse, or a fitted kurta with wide-leg trousers, creates a more current interpretation of retro dressing. Comfort matters, too: choose fabrics that move easily and silhouettes you can wear for more than a photograph.

The trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo may have brought these nostalgic details back into the conversation, but they are not difficult to incorporate into an everyday wardrobe. A little flare, a graceful drape and a print with personality can be enough to give your outfit a vintage edge.

A note on the series: Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled for a December 4 global premiere. Its availability in India remains uncertain after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked Netflix to ensure Pakistani-origin content is not streamed in the country. Netflix has not publicly clarified the show's India availability.

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Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo's 70s fashion: FAQs What is 70s-inspired fashion? 70s-inspired fashion draws on silhouettes and details popular during the decade, including flared trousers, flowing sarees, relaxed kurtas, earthy colours, bold prints and statement accessories.

How can I wear retro ethnicwear without looking overdressed? Choose one statement element, such as flared trousers, a printed kurta or a flowing saree. Keep the remaining pieces simple and use minimal jewellery to make the outfit feel contemporary.

Which sarees work for a vintage-inspired look? Lightweight chiffon, georgette and soft silk-blend sarees with delicate borders, small prints or subtle motifs can create a graceful vintage-inspired look. Pair them with a fitted blouse for a balanced silhouette.

How can I style bell-bottom trousers today? Pair high-waisted bell-bottom trousers with a fitted top, tucked-in shirt or short kurta. Choose a length that skims your footwear and keep the upper half relatively streamlined.

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