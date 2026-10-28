Tried and Tested: I tried Chupps black clogs and found them comfortable for everyday wear

Finding everyday footwear that feels comfortable, looks good and works with different outfits can be tricky. I recently tried the black clog slippers from Chupps, and what stood out to me was their soft, plush feel, supportive fit and versatile design. As someone who has dealt with right leg pain since an accident two years ago, I pay particular attention to how footwear feels when I walk. Here is my personal review of the Chupps black clog slippers, including their comfort, fit, styling and what I liked about wearing them.

1. The plush cushioning makes them comfortable to wear

Chupps Clogs Review (Chupps)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

The first thing I noticed about the Chupps black clogs was their soft, plush feel. They felt comfortable on my feet and were also quite lightweight, so I did not feel like wearing heavy footwear. I particularly appreciate this in everyday shoes because I prefer something that feels easy to wear rather than stiff.

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Compared with my regular slippers, I found these clogs more comfortable to walk in. Their cushioned feel was one of the main differences I noticed when switching between the two. The roomy design also gave my feet enough space to sit comfortably inside the footwear. For everyday use, this combination of a plush feel and lightweight construction makes the clogs appealing. However, how comfortable they feel will depend on your foot shape, the fit and how long you intend to wear them.

The grip feels good, but my feet sometimes slip inside

One thing I appreciated was the grip and stability I experienced while walking. However, I did notice that my feet sometimes felt a little slippery inside the clogs. This was not an issue with the outsole slipping against the ground; rather, it was the movement of my feet against the inside footbed. This difference matters when choosing clogs because a sole that grips the ground well does not necessarily mean your feet will remain firmly in place inside the footwear. If you prefer a snug fit, it is worth paying attention to how much your feet move when trying on a pair. For me, this was the main issue. While I liked the overall feel of the clogs, I would have preferred a fit that kept my feet more firmly in place throughout each step.

2. The strap adds a more secure feel

The strap is another thing I appreciated while wearing these clogs. It helped my feet feel more secure. I also liked that the clogs were easy to slip on and off, making them convenient when I wanted to get ready quickly. However, because I experienced some slipping inside the footwear, I would not describe the fit as completely secure . The strap helped, but it did not entirely eliminate the internal movement I noticed. If you are considering these clogs, check how the strap sits against your foot and whether your heel and forefoot remain comfortably positioned when you walk. A fit that feels secure without pinching or rubbing is worth prioritising over appearance alone.

3. How comfortable are they when walking?

Since I have experienced right-leg pain following an accident two years ago, I tend to notice how different footwear feels when I walk. My regular slippers had not felt as comfortable for me, so I was interested in seeing how these clogs compared. In my experience, the Chupps clogs felt more comfortable than my regular slippers. Their plush feel and lightweight construction were the main features I appreciated, while the strap gave my feet a more secure feeling. I also liked that the footwear did not feel particularly heavy on my feet.

It is also important to distinguish personal comfort from medical support. Although I found these clogs more comfortable than my regular slippers, this does not mean they relieve, prevent or treat leg pain. Anyone experiencing persistent pain should discuss their footwear needs with a healthcare professional.

4. The added height is a bonus

As someone with a shorter height, I also appreciate footwear that adds a little extra height. The Chupps clogs offer this benefit while maintaining a casual appearance, so they do not feel too dressy for everyday outfits. I like that the additional height is a bonus rather than the main reason I would choose them. For me, footwear needs to feel comfortable and practical first, with design features adding to the overall appeal. If you also prefer a slightly elevated look, check the product's listed sole height before buying. The actual height and the way the footwear feels underfoot can affect whether it suits your preferences.

5. The black colour makes them easy to style

The black colour is one of the practical aspects of these clogs. Black footwear is easy to pair with different outfits, and I do not have to think too much about coordinating it with what I am wearing. I can see myself styling these clogs with jeans, casual trousers and relaxed everyday outfits. Their simple appearance makes them suitable for occasions when I want my footwear to look put-together without choosing something formal. I also appreciate footwear that can work with more than one type of outfit. Instead of buying a pair that only matches a particular look, a neutral colour offers more flexibility in a casual wardrobe.

6. Cleaning and maintenance are relatively easy

Another aspect I appreciate is how little effort the clogs require to clean. I have found them easy to wipe clean, which is useful for footwear that I intend to wear regularly. Low-maintenance footwear can be convenient when you do not want to spend much time cleaning it after everyday use. However, the appropriate cleaning method depends on the material, so I would recommend checking the manufacturer's care instructions before using water or cleaning products.

7. Are the Chupps black clogs worth considering?

Based on my experience, the Chupps black clogs stand out for their plush feel, lightweight construction, strap design and versatile black colour. I found them more comfortable to walk in than my regular slippers, and the added height is another feature I appreciate. The main drawback for me was the slight slipping I experienced inside the footwear. Although the grip against the ground felt good, I would have preferred my feet to remain more firmly in place. This is worth considering if you prefer a snug fit or are particular about how your footwear feels while walking. Overall, I would consider these clogs for casual everyday wear if their fit suits your feet and the design matches your needs. Before buying, check the size chart, sole height, material, care instructions and strap design. If possible, try them on and walk a few steps to see whether your feet remain in place.

My takeaway is that everyday footwear should balance comfort, fit and practicality. The Chupps black clogs worked well for me in several respects, but the slight internal slipping is something I would keep in mind before recommending them without reservation.

Frequently asked questions 1. Are Chupps black clogs comfortable for everyday wear? In my experience, the Chupps black clogs feel plush and lightweight, and I found them more comfortable to walk in than my regular slippers. However, individual comfort depends on foot shape, fit and personal preferences.

2. Do the Chupps black clogs provide a secure fit? Yes, it does with a strap.

5. Are black clogs easy to style? Yes, black clogs can pair well with jeans, casual trousers and other relaxed outfits. I particularly like the versatility of the black colour because it makes coordinating footwear with everyday clothing easier.

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