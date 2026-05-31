Twinkle Khanna makes a chic statement in smart eveningwear during dinner date with Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar stepped out in Mumbai last night for a dinner date. For the occasion, the couple chose chic, simple eveningwear. While Akshay looked sharp in a shirt and jeans combo, Twinkle complemented him in a blouse and baggy pants look. Let's decode what they wore: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted on an outing.

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Twinkle Khanna's style file From her envy-worthy traditional wear to her covetable bag collection, Twinkle Khanna's style is edgy yet elegant. While the actor-turned-author wears many hats, including producer, writer, columnist, and interior designer, her style repertoire is also unmissable. As for her husband, superstar Akshay Kumar, he is known for his quirky sartorial choices, where experimentation knows no bounds.

For the outing, Twinkle picked a chic yet simple ensemble, which she effortlessly elevated with accessories and jewellery. The author wore a navy blue silk blouse with a round neckline, drop shoulders, flared half-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit.

The styling She elevated the basic solid-tone top with a broad corset waist belt in a tan shade, featuring an enclosure on the front. The belt sits underneath the bust, adding structure to the top and highlighting Twinkle's curves.

To complete the outfit, Twinkle wore off-white flared dhoti-style pants with a breezy silhouette and slits on the side. She accessorised the ensemble with pointed black heels, gold floral-shaped statement earrings, rings, and an embellished black clutch.

For her tresses, Twinkle chose to leave the burgundy locks loose in a centre parting, styled with soft blowout waves. As for the makeup, she opted for feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, and blushed cheeks.

Meanwhile, Akshay wore a light blue pinstriped shirt with button closures along the front and a collared neckline. He tucked the shirt into light blue denim jeans that had a boxy fit. To complete the look, he added a black leather belt, white sneakers, and sported a neatly trimmed beard.

About Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in 2000. While Akshay remains a prominent actor, Twinkle retired from acting in 2001 to become a successful author and interior designer. The couple, who have two children and are often photographed by paparazzi, married in 2001 after a humorous pact about the failure.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Bhooth Bhangla alongside Vidya Balan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu. He will also be seen in Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.