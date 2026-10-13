Twinkle Khanna stuns in an embellished kaftan and a Serpenti diamond necklace at Bvlgari’s Diwali event in Jaipur

Italian luxury goods label Bvlgari just turned 4,500 clay pieces into a stunning light installation ahead of the festival of lights. Called ‘Passing The Light’, the event took place in Jaipur and was attended by celebrities, including Twinkle Khanna. She shared the photos from the event with the caption, “This Diwali #PassingtheLight with @bvlgari. An artistic ode to India.”

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What did Twinkle Khanna wear

Twinkle chose a kaftan dress for the Bvlgari Diwali event. The ensemble, with its intricate embroidery and relaxed fit, mixes elegance with comfort. It features a plunging V neckline, full-length sleeves with slits on the cuffs, thigh-high slits on the sides of the dress, and a flowy silhouette.

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{{^usCountry}} The golden beige fabric features intricate shimmering beaded embroidery done all over the ensemble. Hand-embellished hem and cuffs add a detailed intricacy to the ensemble. The lightweight, expensive fabric adds to the beauty of the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The golden beige fabric features intricate shimmering beaded embroidery done all over the ensemble. Hand-embellished hem and cuffs add a detailed intricacy to the ensemble. The lightweight, expensive fabric adds to the beauty of the look. {{/usCountry}}

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The styling

Twinkle styled the ensemble with an eye-catching Serpenti necklace by the Italian luxury maison. It is decked with diamonds, an emerald stone, and delicate gold detailing. She paired the statement neckpiece with Serpenti diamond earrings, a matching diamond ring, gold peep-toe heels, and a gold mini handbag.

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Lastly, she chose to leave her tresses loose in a side parting and styled them with soft waves and well-defined curls. Feathered rows, glossy pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.

About the event

Passing The Light is a Diwali installation by contemporary artist Doyel Joshi comprising 4,500 hand-sculpted terracotta elements inspired by the maison’s iconic Serpenti.

Bringing together traditional artisans, contemporary art, and the symbolism of the diya, the project opens a broader conversation about cultural appreciation, craftsmanship, and the responsibility that comes with drawing inspiration from another culture.

On October 11, Bvlgari unveiled the project and shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Bvlgari unveils Passing the Light, a collaboration with artist Doyel Joshi, the kumhar community, and local craftswomen in celebration of Diwali. Created from 4,500 hand-sculpted terracotta elements inspired by traditional diyas, the artwork celebrates the knowledge, rituals and inherited skills passed from one artisan to the next: a transmission of craft that finds its counterpart in Bvlgari’s own ateliers, where techniques are handed down from one generation of goldsmiths to the next.”