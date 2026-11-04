Urmila Matondkar's maroon velvet and champagne-gold lehenga is festive fashion inspiration for those who love royal ethnic looks

Whether it's a festive celebration or a wedding soirée, Urmila Matondkar knows how to make a statement in traditional Indian wear. The 51-year-old actor's latest ethnic look is no exception, as she steps out in a deep maroon velvet outfit paired with a voluminous gold lehenga, creating a regal ensemble perfect for wedding festivities and grand celebrations. Let's decode her outfit and pick up some fashion notes. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit brings retro charm to ethnic fashion in multicoloured abstract-printed saree: Styles it with pearl drop earrings and sleek high ponytail )

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She took to Instagram on November 4 and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption, “One for Vintage…Was such a pleasure to attend “Bombay se Beyond” an evening drenched in nostalgia of old Mumbai charm full of vintage, cinema, fashion n glamour.”

Urmila Matondkar's regal ethnic ensemble

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For the occasion, Urmila opts for a deep maroon velvet kurta featuring an elaborate gold-embroidered neckline. The standout detail is the heavily embellished V-shaped yoke that extends from the neckline down the front, creating a striking visual contrast against the rich velvet fabric. Intricate gold detailing, delicate beadwork and ornate borders lend the ensemble a luxurious finish, while the button detailing along the front adds to its traditional appeal.

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{{^usCountry}} The long-sleeved kurta features heavily embellished cuffs that complement the ornate neckline, creating a cohesive look. Adding another layer of drama is the beautifully coordinated gold dupatta, which features intricate embellishment along its borders and is styled gracefully around the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The long-sleeved kurta features heavily embellished cuffs that complement the ornate neckline, creating a cohesive look. Adding another layer of drama is the beautifully coordinated gold dupatta, which features intricate embellishment along its borders and is styled gracefully around the ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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Urmila pairs the velvet kurta with a voluminous champagne-gold lehenga featuring delicate woven patterns and horizontal embroidered detailing. The skirt's elaborate borders add structure and richness, while its flowing silhouette brings a sense of grandeur to the overall outfit. The contrast between the deep maroon velvet and muted gold creates a sophisticated colour combination that feels both festive and timeless.

Glam makeup and statement jewellery

The styling is equally noteworthy. Urmila complements the ensemble with oversized traditional gold earrings that add a touch of drama. Stacked bangles in ivory, black and gold lend an interesting contrast, tying the accessories together while keeping the overall aesthetic rooted in traditional Indian fashion.

For her beauty look, she wears her hair in a neatly styled bun with a voluminous, swept-back finish. Her makeup features defined eyes, softly contoured features and a rich, deep-toned lip colour that complements the maroon outfit.

A lesson in timeless festive dressing

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What makes Urmila's ensemble particularly appealing is the way it brings together traditional Indian textiles, rich colours and intricate craftsmanship without relying on overly contemporary styling. The look also makes a strong case for embracing deeper jewel tones and classic gold accents during the festive and wedding season.

Whether attending a wedding celebration, a festive gathering or a traditional evening event, a maroon-and-gold combination can make for an elegant ethnic fashion statement.