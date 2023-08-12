Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma serve airport fashion goals in stylish casual outfits, fans can't get enough. Watch

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most adored celebrity couples. The epitome of couple goals, this dynamic duo is known not only for their great chemistry but also for their stylish looks. Every time they make a public appearance, they effortlessly turn heads with their chic ensembles. On a Friday night, the couple was spotted strolling hand in hand outside the airport. Virat chose a cool and comfortable all-white ensemble, while Anushka opted for a cute t-shirt and denim combo. As we eagerly await their next fashionable outing, let's take some fashion inspiration from this stylish couple. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted outside Mumbai airport, posing hand in hand while clad in casual outfits.(HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma set airport fashion goals with their casual ensembles

Ever since their videos and pictures from last night went viral on social media, their fans can't stop talking about it. Their posts are getting tons of likes and comments from their adoring followers who simply cannot help but praise and adore them. One fan commented "couple goals" while others posted fire and heart emoticons. Let's take a moment to admire their stunning look. (Also read: Anushka Sharma's killer outfit for outing with Virat Kohli is a must-have for your next date night. All pics, video )

Decoding Virushka's stylish looks

When it comes to airport fashion, Anushka Sharma definitely reigns supreme, the actress may not be very active on social media but she knows how to grab attention with her stylish looks. Her vibe exudes cool and comfort, which she effortlessly embodies in her latest airport look. Anushka donned a white t-shirt and teamed it with a chic blue denim jacket with full sleeves and an orange pocket on the side. She completed the look with dark blue flared denim trousers.

As for accessories, she styled her outfit with white-rimmed rectangular sunglasses and a gold chain necklace. Wearing no make-up and leaving her short hair parted in the middle, Anushka finished off her look. Handsome husband Virat Kohli, on the other hand, kept it minimal, opting for an all-white look with a basic white t-shirt and matching trousers. He looked dapper in a stylish cross-body bag, yellow cap and transparent sunglasses.