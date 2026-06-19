When Miss India 1993 Karminder Kaur Virk wore a saree at Miss World and won the Best National Costume award

India won its first Miss World pageant in 1966 when Reita Faria Powell won one of the most coveted beauty crowns. Then, after many years, in 1994, Aishwarya Rai bagged the title once again. However, there was another beauty queen before Aishwarya who put India on the world map and promoted the Indian crafts on the international stage: Karminder Kaur Virk. Karminder Kaur won the Miss India 1993 pageant and crowned Aishwarya Rai Miss India Wordl in 1994.

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On June 17, the official Instagram handle of Miss India shared how Miss India 1993 winner Karminder Kaur Virk wore a hand-embroidered saree lehenga on the Miss World stage and went on to win the Best National Costume award. Here's her story:

The woman who wore a saree on the Miss World stage Sharing a video footage of Miss India 1993 Karminder Kaur Virk winning the Best Costume Award, the Miss India Organisation wrote, “Did you know? Before India’s golden era of international crowns, there was a queen who made the world take notice of Indian craftsmanship. At Miss World 1993, Femina Miss India winner Karminder Kaur Virk won the Best National Costume award with a beautifully hand-embroidered saree.”

According to the Miss India Organisation, at a time when many countries presented elaborate theatrical costumes, India stood out on the stage thanks to Karminder and her saree. Through the timeless elegance of the ethnic ensemble, she proved that ‘heritage, craftsmanship, and authenticity can be just as powerful as spectacle.’

“A forgotten chapter in our pageant history, but one we’re proud to remember,” they added. Here's a look at Karminder's costume: