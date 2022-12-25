Boxing Day 2022: When is Boxing Day? Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated a day after the festival of Christmas. Though it originated as a holiday to give gifts to the poor, today, Boxing Day is primarily known as a shopping holiday. When Christmas day passes, the celebration continues in some countries, including the United Kingdom, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, as Boxing Day. It is predominantly a British custom which later travelled to other countries and is recognised as a bank or public holiday that became official in 1871. (Also Read | Boxing Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with friends and family)

Boxing Day 2022 Date:

Boxing Day is traditionally recognized on December 26, but if that day falls on a Saturday, the celebration moves to the following Monday. If December 26 is a Sunday, Boxing Day is observed on the following Tuesday. This year, it falls on Monday, December 26.

Boxing Day 2022 History and Significance:

Though the name suggests that the day might be associated with a sport, it is far from that. Boxing day finds its origins in the custom of giving alms to the needy. The tradition started when employers would send boxes filled with gifts, bonuses, and occasionally leftover food to servants who had to serve their masters on Christmas Day but were then permitted to see their families the next day.

In modern times, Christmas Day has developed into a shopping spree in the countries where it is observed. It is quite similar to the Black Friday madness in the United States. The day also draws a record number of consumers to England who takes advantage of lower pricing.

Another Boxing Day custom involves many rural inhabitants going fox-hunting, which is often followed or preceded by a warm beverage at the local tavern.

December 26 is also the feast day of St Stephen (St Stephen's Day), the patron saint of horses. The St Stephen's Day and Boxing Day celebrations also involve several sporting events, including horse races and rugby.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

The term Christmas boxes refers to the act of giving money, food or other presents to those in need on the day after Christmas. Hence, the name Boxing Day.