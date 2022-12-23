Merry Christmas 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings, quotes, messages to share on Facebook and WhatsApp on December 25

Merry Christmas 2022 wishes: The holiday season is upon us, and the festival of joy and cheer - Christmas - is just around the corner. Every year Christmas is marked on December 25. People exchange presents with their loved ones, decorate their homes, bring a Christmas tree inside their homes, hang stockings, bake cookies and cakes, prepare a delicious feast, sing carols, and so much more to commemorate the spirit of Christmas. They also get ready to bid goodbye to another year and pray for a prosperous and peaceful New Year. (Also read: Christmas 2022: Why is Xmas celebrated on December 25? All you want to know)

Meanwhile, there is nothing better than getting thoughtful Christmas messages from your loved ones. So, if you are away from your family or want to spread joy over social media, we have curated some best wishes, messages, greetings, images and more. You can send them on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media applications.

Christmas 2022 Wishes, Images, Messages, and Greetings:

The gift of love, the gift of peace, and the gift of happiness - may all these be yours. Wishing you a season full of light and laughter. Merry Christmas.. .

Christmas is not an external event at all, but a piece of one's home that one carries in one's heart. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your family.

May all that is beautiful, meaningful, and brings you joy be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year! Wishing you all the happiness in these holidays. Merry Christmas.. .

Christmas gives us an opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us. So, I hope the true spirit of Christmas shines in your heart and lights your path.

Your friendship and love are the best gifts I've ever received all these years. On this joyous occasion, I send all my love your way. Merry Christmas.. .

I hope your holiday season is full of peace, joy and happiness. Merry Christmas with lots of love.

To a joyful present, a well-remembered past and a blessed future. Hope you have a Merry Christmas.. .

I wish a season filled with happiness and merry-making to you and your family. May your holidays sparkle with joy and laughter. Merry Christmas.. .

May this season find you among those you love, sharing in the twin glories of generosity and gratitude. Merry Christmas, my friend.

May you have the gift of faith, the blessing of hope and the peace of the Lord's love at Christmas and always! I hope you receive one blessing after another this coming year. Merry Christmas.. .

