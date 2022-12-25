Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Boxing Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with friends and family

Boxing Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with friends and family

festivals
Published on Dec 25, 2022 01:29 PM IST

Boxing Day 2022: Here’s a list of wishes, images and quotes to share with friends and loves ones on Boxing Day and let them know that a small act of kindness can go a long way.

Boxing Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with friends and family
Boxing Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share with friends and family
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Boxing Day 2022: The special day is almost here. Boxing Day is celebrated a day after Christmas. Currently, the world is basking in the festivities of Christmas. The birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is celebrated all across the world on December 25. People deck up in new clothes, happiness and lights fill the streets, and people pray for prosperity and peace in their lives. This is also the time of the year when people treat themselves to lip-smacking cakes and cookies. Children wait for Santa Claus to come on a sleigh and gift them with presents. Music, dance and food celebrates the special day.

A day after Christmas – December 26 – is celebrated as Boxing Day. Surprisingly, Boxing Day has nothing to do with the sports Boxing. It is more about boxes. In 19th century, the rich families used to pack gifts in boxes to present them to the under-privileged people. Boxing day celebrates goodwill, and the thought behind standing by the poor in their misery. It also urges people to gift to the poor on this auspicious day. Till date, Boxing Day is celebrated in many parts of the world, including United Kingdom, Scotland, Australia, Nigeria, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Norway and other countries. South Africa celebrates the Day of Goodwill on the same date.

ALSO READ: Christmas 2022: Last-minute Christmas tree decoration ideas you must try

On this day, we have curated a list of wishes, images and quotes that you can share with your loved ones:

Happy Boxing Day! Pack goodwill in a box ad gift them to the ones who need. Watch them smile.

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” —The 14th Dalai Lama.

Boxing Day comes a day after Christmas.
Happy Boxing Day to you and your family. This day brings hope, love and light to everyone.

“A part of kindness consists in loving people more than they deserve.” —Joseph Joubert

Boxing Day is celebrated on December 26.
“Compassion isn’t about solutions. It’s about giving all the love that you’ve got.” —Cheryl Strayed.

Boxing Day celebrates kindness and compassion.
On this auspicious day, I wish that you never run out of kindness and compassion. Happy Boxing day.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” —Princess Diana.

South Africa celebrates Boxing Day as the Day of Goodwill.
“Remember, there’s no such thing as a small act of kindness. Every act creates a ripple with no logical end.” —Scott Adams

Boxing Day is about gifting to the poor.
Pack goodness, kindness and hope in a box and gift it to the ones in despair. No love is bigger than the one that is shared.

Sunday, December 25, 2022
