Merry Christmas 2022: Best Christmas carols from around the world

Merry Christmas 2022: The special day is almost here. One of the biggest festivals celebrated all around the world is a day away. People are waiting with bated breaths to celebrate the festival. This year, Christmas is more special as the celebrations of last two years were dim due to the spread of the coronavirus. Christmas Eve is celebrated a day before Christmas, on December 24. All across the world, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is celebrated on December 25 with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. People bask in happiness and colours, streets are decked up in lights, and people become homebound to celebrate the day with their near and dear ones.

Christmas carols are one of the most important parts of Christmas. We know that Christmas is around the corner when the churches and neighbourhoods start to play Christmas carols. The song of the festival welcomes the festivities for us. Jingle bells is one of the most famous Christmas carols sung and played all across the world. As we near the festival, let’s have a look at the most famous Christmas carols that announce and bring in the festivities for everyone:

Jingle Bells: Written to be sung by a Sunday school choir or as a drinking song, Jingle Bells soon became the song of Christmas for everyone living in the world. In all the corners of the globe, this song is played to announce that Christmas is here.

Leise Rieselt der Schnee: Translated to Softly Falls The Snow, this is one of the most loved Christmas carols in Germany. Written in 1895, this song speaks of the story of Christkind’s arrival.

Petit Papa Noël: One of the most-loved French Christmas songs, Petit Papa Noël tells the tale of a child singing to Santa Claus about the gifts that he will bring, all the while worrying that he will get cold in the night.

Los Peces en el Río: Translated to The Fish In The River, Los Peces en el Río is a mysterious Christmas song which draws comparison between a fish and Virgin Mary.

Tu Scendi Dalla Stelle: This traditional Italian Christmas carol speaks of the story of Jesus and his birth in the manger.