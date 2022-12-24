Christmas 2022: History, significance, common rituals and all you need to know about this festival of joy

As we near the end of 2022, we approach the holiday season. It means welcoming the most joyous festival of the year - Christmas. It is marked annually on December 25, and the celebrations begin on December 24, known as Christmas eve. The day commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated as a religious and commercial holiday. It is one of the most sacred days in Christianity and is spent singing carols, eating delicious food, exchanging gifts, visiting friends, spending time with family, and so much more. People also decorate their homes by hanging mistletoes and wreaths on their doors and placing a Christmas tree inside their homes adorned with ornaments and lights. Though the festival holds significance in the Christian community, it is marked with enthusiasm by non-Christians.

History and Significance:

Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born in Bethlehem to his parents, Joseph and Mary. It is believed that Christ was conceived through the Holy Spirit and was born when Mother Mary was still engaged to Joseph. However, there is no proof that he was born on December 25, as the Gregorian calendar did not exist back then. The Bible also doesn't mention the exact date.

Various countries around the world have different names for festivals. It is referred to as Yuletide in Germany, Navidad in Spanish, Natale in Italian, and Noël in French.

The festival of Christmas is more than a religious day. It also commemorates the nativity of Jesus and attempts to attain purity and devotion. People believe that on this day, God sent his son on earth to redeem people from their sins and show them the right path.

Christmas Rituals:

There are several rituals associated with Christmas. Apart from bringing home a Christmas tree and decorating it with ornaments, people sing carols, hang mistletoes to symbolise love, donate to the needy, attend midnight mass at the Church on Christmas eve, exchange gifts, bake cookies and spend the day with loved ones.

Another popular ritual involves children leaving warm milk and cookies for Santa at night in the hope of receiving gifts from him. For a long time, Christmas has been associated with the mythical figure of Santa Claus. He is based on the traditions associated with Saint Nicholas, a 4th Century Saint. It is believed that Santa Claus lives in the North Pole with his many helper elves. Each year, on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus rides on his sleigh from the North Pole to give gifts to children.