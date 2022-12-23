Merry Christmas 2022: Best funny, inspiring, nostalgic Christmas quotes and wishes to share with your friends and family

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas is here and it is that time of the year when people reunite with their families, meet up with friends and enjoy lavish meals with near and dear ones, giving their everyday routine a break. Traditionally Christians all over the world celebrated birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas (December 25) but for hundreds of years now the festival has been observed with traditions and practices that are both religious and secular in nature and observed by Christians as well as non-Christians. People decorate Christmas trees, go on picnics, indulge in Christmas treats and exchange gifts on Christmas eve or Christmas morning. Kids look forward to a visit by Santa Claus. It is believed that on Christmas eve, Santa travels across the world on a sleigh that is pulled by his reindeer and delivers toys to each child's house. (Also read: Merry Christmas 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings, quotes, messages to share on Facebook and WhatsApp on December 25)

Merry Christmas 2022: Funny, inspiring, nostalgic wishes to share

Here are some funny, inspiring and nostalgic Christmas quotes and wishes that you may want to share with your near and dear ones.

Funny Christmas quotes and wishes 2022

“I once bought my kids a set of batteries for Christmas with a note on it saying ‘Toys not included.'”

—Bernard Manning

"What I don't like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day."

- Phyllis Diller

“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.”

—Andy Rooney

May your smiles and celebrations be big, and your credit card bills be small.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Mary. Mary who? 'Mary Christmas!'

Inspiring Christmas quotes and wishes 2022

"May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve."

"Some Christmas tree ornaments do a lot more than glitter and glow, they represent a gift of love given a long time ago."

– Tom Baker

"The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much."

– Henry David Thoreau

Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.

- Winston Churchill

And know that I am with you always; yes, to the end of time.

- Jesus Christ

Nostalgic Christmas quotes and wishes 2022

There's still a lot more about Christmas that can be captured and feel like old-time Christmas.

– Clint Black

Christmas time's for dreaming

Thoughts of long ago...

Holidays of childhood,

Memories all aglow.

– Alice Kennelly Roberts

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas,

Just like the ones I used to know,

Where the tree tops glisten

And children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow.

– Irving Berlin

Christmas is the keeping-place for memories of our innocence.

– Joan Mills

There has been only one Christmas - the rest are anniversaries.

– William J. Cameron

