Merry Christmas 2022: Unique wishes, images and quotes to share with loved ones

Merry Christmas 2022: the special time of the year is here. Christmas is knocking at the door and we cannot wait to countdown for Christmas to start at midnight. Countdowns for the festive season has already started all across the world. People are basking in festivities, new clothes, lights, colours and love. The birth anniversary of Jesus Christ is celebrated all over the world on this day. Children wait for Santa Claus to come down and give them gifts during this time. People pray for prosperity, happiness and peace. It is this time of the year when people get together with their family and friends to spend the day in festivities, food and happiness.

Christmas is the time for forgiveness and thankfulness. People bake cakes and cookies at home, spend the day with their loved ones doing what they love, and pray to the lord to bring happiness and clear the way to success for them. As we start the festivities for this year, let’s have a look at the wishes curated by us which you can share with your friends and family and let them know how much they mean to you.

Merry Christmas. Santa is knocking at the door to gift you with a whole lot of success and happiness for this year.

"Christmas, my child, is love in action." - Dale Evans

Christmas will be celebrated on December 25.

Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones. May god bless you with the best always.

"Christmas gift suggestions: To your enemy, forgiveness. To an opponent, tolerance. To a friend, your heart. To a customer, service. To all, charity. To every child, a good example. To yourself, respect." - Oren Arnold

Christmas is round the corner.

This Christmas, let the warm smell of cake and cookies fill your heart, and happiness fill your life.

"Do give books — religious or otherwise — for Christmas. They're never fattening, seldom sinful, and permanently personal." - Lenore Hershey

Christmas brings happiness and prosperity.

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." - Charles Dickens

People celebrate Christmas with their loved ones,

Christmas is the time of joy and happiness. Bask in the festivities, forget your worries and let the lord bring light and love to your life.

"Remember, if Christmas isn't found in your heart, you won't find it under a tree." - Charlotte Carpenter

Christmas celebrates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

Merry Christmas from us to yours. May you have a great year.