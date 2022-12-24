Christmas 2022 recipes: Low-calorie delicacies to enjoy on Christmas eve

Irrespective of whether you are heading out for a Christmas party with your friends or having an intimate get-together with family at home, Christmas eve cannot be complete without fun activities, loads of laughter, good food and exchanging gifts. However, people with chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, kidney issues often carry a lot of guilt and dread during these celebrations as after a series of lavish and indulgent meals, chances of their health issues getting aggravated are high. Being mindful, however, can take that guilt and fear away as you will not only choose your food with care but also know when to stop. Staying more active during the day, resting well at night and adding fibre and protein to your diet is another smart strategy to prevent unwanted fat accumulation, sugar spikes and blood pressure issues during the celebration. (Also read: Diabetes: Effective tips to manage blood sugar during Christmas festivities)

If you are looking for some last-minute low-calorie dishes, we have amazing recipes from Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, New Delhi. Take a look

Gingerbread Eggnog Hot Chocolate

Gingerbread Eggnog Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

Coconut milk - 6 cups

Heavy whipping cream - 1 cup

Maple syrup or powdered sugar - 2/3 cup

Egg yolks - 4 no

Chocolate chips - 1-1/2 cups

Ground ginger - 1 teaspoon

Ground cinnamon - 1 teaspoon

Ground nutmeg - 1/2 teaspoon

Salt - 1/2 teaspoon

Vanilla extract - 2 teaspoons

Whipped cream - for serving

Method:

- In a large saucepan, whisk milk, cream, sugar and egg yolks until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips, spices, and salt.

- Cook over medium-high heat, whisking occasionally until hot chocolate is steaming and chocolate has melted. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla.

- Ladle hot chocolate into serving cups and top with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips, cinnamon. Serve warm!

2. Green Pea and Melon Smoothie

Green Pea and Melon Smoothie

Ingredients

Fresh green pea (shelled) - 400 gm (Blanched)

Melon dices - 200 gm

Mint leaves - 10 gm

Honey - 30 gm

Ice crushed - 100 gm

Method

- Mix together shelled peas, melon dices and mint leaves.

- In a blender, add honey and ice and mix well all the ingredients.

- Blend till light and fluffy, serve chilled

3. Grilled kiwi with fresh fruit and vanilla ice cream

Grilled kiwi with fresh fruit and vanilla ice cream

Ingredients

Butter - 50 gm

Brown sugar - 10 gm

Dark rum - 10 ml

Ripe kiwi, peeled - 1 no

Vanilla ice cream

Fresh fruits (like raspberries, strawberries, or blueberries) - ½ cup

Method:

- Preheat a barbecue or indoor grill to medium.

- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the brown sugar and rum and continue stirring until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens, about 8 minutes.

- Lightly spray the grill grates with non-stick spray. Place the kiwi cut-side-down on the grill grates. Grill 1-2 minutes and brush the top frequently with glaze. Flip and cook an additional 1-2 minutes, brushing frequently.

- Move the kiwi to cutting board in slice into individual-sized portions. Place the kiwi into the glass and top with the fresh fruit and a scoop of ice cream

4. Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

Fruit and yoghurt parfait

Ingredients

Vanilla Greek Yoghurt - 2 cups

Vanilla almond granola (or any flavour) - 100 gm

Walnuts, pecan nuts - 40 gm

Sliced Strawberries - 30 gm

Method:

- In a glass, layer granola, yogurt, walnuts, pecan nuts and sliced strawberries. Repeat layers two times. Use sliced strawberries and nuts as needed for topping!

5. Christmas chocolate fudge cookies

Christmas chocolate fudge cookies

Ingredients

Unsalted butter - 360gm

Brown sugar - 620gm

Chocolate melted - 400gm

Chocolate chopped/chips - 1300gm

Eggs - 6 nos

Flour - 450gm

Cocoa powder - 100gm

Baking powder - 5gm

Method

- Sift flour, baking powder and cocoa powder.

- Whisk eggs and sugar until pale yellow and ribbon consistency is achieved.

- Melt butter and chocolate in a bowl and set aside.

- Mix egg mixture into melted chocolate into even consistency.

- Fold in the sieved flour and chopped chocolate or chocolate chips, refrigerate for 20 minutes.

- Preheat oven to 350-degree C. Line the baking trays with parchment paper.

- Drop the batter into prepared cooking trays with moist fingers press the batter to an even shape.

- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the tops of the cookies become cracked.

- Remove from oven and allow to cool on cooling rack

6. Watermelon Outburst

Watermelon Outburst

Ingredients

Watermelon - 01 no. small

Tomato - 100 gm

Fresh mint - 5 gm

Roasted cumin powder - 2 gm

Black salt - 2 gm

Ginger - 5 gm

Red chilly fresh - 1 No

Black pepper crushed - a pinch

Cream

Method

- Take out watermelon juice.

- Clean and dice tomato in a bowl. Add ginger, fresh red chilly and mint. Blend and fine strain.

- Add to watermelon juice. Now add roasted cumin powder and black salt. Pour in chilled glass and garnish as per your liking.

