Christmas 2022 recipes: Low-calorie delicacies to enjoy on Christmas eve
'Tis the season to enjoy good food. If you are looking for some last-minute low-calorie dishes for Christmas, we have you covered.
Irrespective of whether you are heading out for a Christmas party with your friends or having an intimate get-together with family at home, Christmas eve cannot be complete without fun activities, loads of laughter, good food and exchanging gifts. However, people with chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, kidney issues often carry a lot of guilt and dread during these celebrations as after a series of lavish and indulgent meals, chances of their health issues getting aggravated are high. Being mindful, however, can take that guilt and fear away as you will not only choose your food with care but also know when to stop. Staying more active during the day, resting well at night and adding fibre and protein to your diet is another smart strategy to prevent unwanted fat accumulation, sugar spikes and blood pressure issues during the celebration. (Also read: Diabetes: Effective tips to manage blood sugar during Christmas festivities)
If you are looking for some last-minute low-calorie dishes, we have amazing recipes from Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, New Delhi. Take a look
Gingerbread Eggnog Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
Coconut milk - 6 cups
Heavy whipping cream - 1 cup
Maple syrup or powdered sugar - 2/3 cup
Egg yolks - 4 no
Chocolate chips - 1-1/2 cups
Ground ginger - 1 teaspoon
Ground cinnamon - 1 teaspoon
Ground nutmeg - 1/2 teaspoon
Salt - 1/2 teaspoon
Vanilla extract - 2 teaspoons
Whipped cream - for serving
Method:
- In a large saucepan, whisk milk, cream, sugar and egg yolks until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips, spices, and salt.
- Cook over medium-high heat, whisking occasionally until hot chocolate is steaming and chocolate has melted. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla.
- Ladle hot chocolate into serving cups and top with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips, cinnamon. Serve warm!
2. Green Pea and Melon Smoothie
Ingredients
Fresh green pea (shelled) - 400 gm (Blanched)
Melon dices - 200 gm
Mint leaves - 10 gm
Honey - 30 gm
Ice crushed - 100 gm
Method
- Mix together shelled peas, melon dices and mint leaves.
- In a blender, add honey and ice and mix well all the ingredients.
- Blend till light and fluffy, serve chilled
3. Grilled kiwi with fresh fruit and vanilla ice cream
Ingredients
Butter - 50 gm
Brown sugar - 10 gm
Dark rum - 10 ml
Ripe kiwi, peeled - 1 no
Vanilla ice cream
Fresh fruits (like raspberries, strawberries, or blueberries) - ½ cup
Method:
- Preheat a barbecue or indoor grill to medium.
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the brown sugar and rum and continue stirring until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens, about 8 minutes.
- Lightly spray the grill grates with non-stick spray. Place the kiwi cut-side-down on the grill grates. Grill 1-2 minutes and brush the top frequently with glaze. Flip and cook an additional 1-2 minutes, brushing frequently.
- Move the kiwi to cutting board in slice into individual-sized portions. Place the kiwi into the glass and top with the fresh fruit and a scoop of ice cream
4. Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
Ingredients
Vanilla Greek Yoghurt - 2 cups
Vanilla almond granola (or any flavour) - 100 gm
Walnuts, pecan nuts - 40 gm
Sliced Strawberries - 30 gm
Method:
- In a glass, layer granola, yogurt, walnuts, pecan nuts and sliced strawberries. Repeat layers two times. Use sliced strawberries and nuts as needed for topping!
5. Christmas chocolate fudge cookies
Ingredients
Unsalted butter - 360gm
Brown sugar - 620gm
Chocolate melted - 400gm
Chocolate chopped/chips - 1300gm
Eggs - 6 nos
Flour - 450gm
Cocoa powder - 100gm
Baking powder - 5gm
Method
- Sift flour, baking powder and cocoa powder.
- Whisk eggs and sugar until pale yellow and ribbon consistency is achieved.
- Melt butter and chocolate in a bowl and set aside.
- Mix egg mixture into melted chocolate into even consistency.
- Fold in the sieved flour and chopped chocolate or chocolate chips, refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350-degree C. Line the baking trays with parchment paper.
- Drop the batter into prepared cooking trays with moist fingers press the batter to an even shape.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the tops of the cookies become cracked.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool on cooling rack
6. Watermelon Outburst
Ingredients
Watermelon - 01 no. small
Tomato - 100 gm
Fresh mint - 5 gm
Roasted cumin powder - 2 gm
Black salt - 2 gm
Ginger - 5 gm
Red chilly fresh - 1 No
Black pepper crushed - a pinch
Cream
Method
- Take out watermelon juice.
- Clean and dice tomato in a bowl. Add ginger, fresh red chilly and mint. Blend and fine strain.
- Add to watermelon juice. Now add roasted cumin powder and black salt. Pour in chilled glass and garnish as per your liking.
